OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 15 - Dec 21): Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Fallout Season 2, and More

The top OTT platforms are ready to drop fresh releases on your digital screens with ultimate drama, crime thrillers, horror, and romance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2025 14:10 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 15 - Dec 21): Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Fallout Season 2, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

  • New OTT Releases are dropping on the top streaming platforms
  • Top releases include Thamma, Fallout S2, Emily in Paris, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Zee5, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix, etc.
This week commences with a fresh set of entertainers as the new characters have dropped to entertain the viewers. From fresh stories to some of the most anticipated shows and movies, the OTT platforms are packed with a lot of buzz. This week, Ayushman Khurrana's blockbuster hit Thamma will be amongst the top releases, including other most loved shows like Kapil Sharma and Emily in Paris, and more. Henceforth, the diverse genres for this week are certainly confirmed to land on your digital screens. Explore top OTT releases now:

Top OTT Releases This Week (Dec 15 - Dec 21)

Thamma

  • Release Date: Dec 16th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Horror Comedy
  • Cast: Ayushman Khurrana, Rasmika Mandhana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty

Thamma is a Horror comedy film that follows a journalist named Alok (Ayushman Khurrana), who gets rescued by Taadka (Rashmika Mandhana), while he gets trapped in a forest. However, things take a wild turn when he learns about Taadka being a Vampire. Further, the sudden consequences turn Alok into the same, and together they must fight against their ancient leader to save humanity and their love.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

  • Release Date: Dec 19th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Chittrangada Singh

Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a thriller film that revolves around a chilling case of cold-blooded murder that occurs in a powerful and influential family. As Inspector Jatil Yadav (Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) embarks on an investigation of this gripping case, he will uncover buried and dark secrets of the family. This time, the stakes will be higher, and the case will be complex than ever. Inspector Jatil will have to confront the consequences. What unfolds later will stun the viewers.

Mrs. Deshpande

  • Release Date: Dec 19th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Psychological Thriller
  • Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Siddharth Chandekar, Kavin Dave

Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mrs. Deshpande is a psychological thriller series that follows a housewife, who may lead a normal lifestyle, but holds a notorious past of being a serial killer. Her life takes a wild turn, when an unidentified person commits the exact series of murder as Mrs. Deshpande. As the table turns towards Mrs. Deshpande, the police must investigate the case, accompnaied by her assistance to catch the new killer.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

  • Release Date: Dec 20th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Reality, Comedy
  • Cast: Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek

With Season 4, Kapil Sharma is making a comeback with yet another blockbuster season which commences with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The series will comprise episodes engaging the celebrities into candid conversations, along with other cast presenting comic acts. This season is expected to be more playful and packed with comic instances. From Gen Z Baba, to Tau Ji, and Mantri Ji, the new characters will definitely slay the stage.

Nayanam

  • Release Date: Dec 19th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast: Priyanka M. Jain, Uttej, Ali Reza, Varun Sandesh, Harish

Nayanam is a Telugu Sci-fi psychological thriller web series that has been directed by Swathi Prakash Manthripragada. This show explores themes of obsession where it revolves around an eye specialist, whose clinic runs for the needy. However, what's behind the doors, is beyond the treatment. The sinister experiments may be laying around, but what happens next will leave the audience in awe.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

  • Release Date: Dec 19th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Comedy, Thriller
  • Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a Malyalam comedy thriller film that revolves around a divorced ex-cope turned PI, Dominic (Played by Mammootty), whose quest for a missing purse, suddenly turns into a big web of crimes. As he commences with the investigation, he gets entnagled in a missing girl's case, murder, and secrets, that lead to Kerala's underworld.

Fallout Season 2

  • Release Date: Dec 17th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins

One of the most anticipated series is coming with the new season which will revolve around New Vegas, the neon-lit, chaotic city where Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) will continue their journey. This season, Mr. House will be introduced as the ruler of New Vegas. This season, as the trio digs deeper into the Wasteland, there will be shocking discoveries, and some hidden truths will be uncovered. Also, Lucy will possibly discover her family's connection with the destruction.

Emily in Paris Season 5

  • Release Date: Dec 18th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama, Romance
  • Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris is finally back with a new season where Emily starts as the head of Agence Grateau Rome, where she will be confronted by new relationship and the culture of the new city. Liekwsie, the old romance will make its way back, however, the workplace will backfire, making her life complicated as ever. The show is a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and workplace drama.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Now You See Me Amazon Prime Video Dec 15th, 2025
Heartiley Battery Zee 5 Dec 16th, 2025
Sisu Amazon Prime Video Dec 18th, 2025
Raju Weds Rambai ETv Win Dec 18th, 2025
10 Dance Netflix Dec 18th, 2025
Queens of the Dead Shudder Dec 19th, 2025
Pharma JioHotstar Dec 19th, 2025
Him Peacock Dec 19th, 2025
Relay Netflix Dec 19th, 2025
Ugly JioHotstar Dec 20th, 2025
