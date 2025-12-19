Oppo is reportedly working on a new Reno 15 Pro Mini variant. This would be the first compact smartphone in the Reno lineup. It also hints at a shift in Oppo's Reno strategy as the company looks to address growing demand for smaller, easy-to-handle phones, while continuing to offer larger handsets. In China, the standard Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were introduced with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip in November. An Oppo Reno 15C model was also recently introduced in China.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Could Be First Compact Reno Smartphone

According to a 91mobiles report citing unnamed industry sources, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to focus on a smaller form factor while maintaining the premium design identity of the Reno series. The phone may launch in a Glacier White colourway with a unique ribbon-style finish, which is said to be exclusive to the white variant.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels measuring around 1.6mm. It is expected to weigh about 187g and measure roughly 7.99mm in thickness. The handset is expected to feature a glass back panel and carry IP66, IP67, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini has not yet launched in China, suggesting it could be limited to select global markets, including India, the report added. The smartphone maker previously introduced the standard Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro models in China. These Chinese variants use the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

According to the report, the global variants of the Oppo Reno 15 series, including the Pro Mini, may instead use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Some models in the lineup are expected to pack batteries as large as 6,500mAh and support up to 80W fast wired charging.

The Oppo Reno 15 series is also rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup. One of the models may include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. Oppo has not officially confirmed the India launch date, but earlier reports suggest the series could debut in December.

