Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Key Features Surface Online; Could Launch in Global Markets Soon

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels measuring around 1.6mm.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 12:06 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in November alongside the standard Reno 15

Highlights
  • India launch of Oppo Reno 15 series tipped for December
  • The Reno 15 Pro Mini expected to weigh around 187g with slim 7.99mm body
  • Glacier White variant may get exclusive ribbon style design
Oppo is reportedly working on a new Reno 15 Pro Mini variant. This would be the first compact smartphone in the Reno lineup. It also hints at a shift in Oppo's Reno strategy as the company looks to address growing demand for smaller, easy-to-handle phones, while continuing to offer larger handsets. In China, the standard Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were introduced with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip in November. An Oppo Reno 15C model was also recently introduced in China.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Could Be First Compact Reno Smartphone

According to a 91mobiles report citing unnamed industry sources, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to focus on a smaller form factor while maintaining the premium design identity of the Reno series. The phone may launch in a Glacier White colourway with a unique ribbon-style finish, which is said to be exclusive to the white variant.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels measuring around 1.6mm. It is expected to weigh about 187g and measure roughly 7.99mm in thickness. The handset is expected to feature a glass back panel and carry IP66, IP67, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini has not yet launched in China, suggesting it could be limited to select global markets, including India, the report added. The smartphone maker previously introduced the standard Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro models in China. These Chinese variants use the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

According to the report, the global variants of the Oppo Reno 15 series, including the Pro Mini, may instead use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Some models in the lineup are expected to pack batteries as large as 6,500mAh and support up to 80W fast wired charging.

The Oppo Reno 15 series is also rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup. One of the models may include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. Oppo has not officially confirmed the India launch date, but earlier reports suggest the series could debut in December.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google's NotebookLM Updated With Data Tables, Export Support for Notes and Reports

