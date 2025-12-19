Technology News
Apple's Foldable iPhone Shipments May Slip to 2027 Despite 2026 Launch, Analyst Says

Kuo explained that Apple is likely to announce the foldable iPhone on time but may struggle to deliver it in large volumes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 13:17 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone Shipments May Slip to 2027 Despite 2026 Launch, Analyst Says

iPhone 17 series was unveiled this year in September

Highlights
  • Apple may launch foldable iPhone with low initial volumes
  • Foldable iPhone price could range between $2,000 and $2,500
  • Ming-Chi Kuo warns of production and yield challenges
Apple's first foldable iPhone is running behind schedule, but the company still plans to announce the device in the second half of 2026, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has highlighted ongoing manufacturing and production challenges that are slowing the project's progress. While Apple remains committed to entering the foldable smartphone segment, the company may face difficulties scaling production quickly. As a result, the foldable iPhone's availability could be limited for an extended period, even if the product is officially unveiled on time.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be in Short Supply After Launch

In a recent post, Kuo said development of the foldable iPhone has fallen behind earlier expectations due to manufacturing challenges. He added that early-stage yield issues and production ramp-up difficulties could delay smooth shipments until 2027. As a result, Apple may face limited supply and product shortages through at least the end of 2026, despite strong anticipated demand.

Kuo explained that Apple is likely to announce the foldable iPhone on time, but may struggle to deliver it in large volumes. He compared the situation to the original iPhone X launch, where the product was unveiled as planned but reached customers later due to production constraints. Some buyers may only be able to purchase the foldable iPhone toward the end of 2026 or even in 2027.

Despite these challenges, Kuo believes Apple sees the foldable iPhone as a product it must launch next year, even if initial volumes are small. The company reportedly views foldable phones as the next major phase in smartphone evolution, ahead of longer-term products like smart glasses with displays.

Previous reports suggest Apple's foldable iPhone will feature a book-style design similar to existing foldable phones. It is expected to include a near crease-free inner display, liquid metal hinges, and a large foldable screen paired with a smaller outer display. The device is also tipped to use Apple's next-generation A-series chip, rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID, and launch as an eSIM-only model.

Pricing for the upcoming foldable is expected to be significantly higher than current iPhones, with estimates ranging between $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,80,500) and $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,25,700). Shipment estimates for the first year vary widely, but Kuo cautioned that these figures could be revised downward as production challenges persist.

