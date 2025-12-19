Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel Upgrade Program Launched in India With Assured Buyback of Pixel 10 Series Models

New Pixel purchases will also qualify for trial subscriptions to Google’s services like Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 December 2025 13:38 IST
Google Pixel Upgrade Program Launched in India With Assured Buyback of Pixel 10 Series Models

The Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro XL (pictured), is eligible for the programme

Highlights
  • The programme lets users buy Pixel phones on monthly no-cost EMI plans
  • Eligible models include the Pixel 10, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold
  • Buyers can upgrade after paying between nine and fifteen EMIs
Google on Friday announced the Pixel Upgrade Program in India. It is a new ownership programme which is aimed at helping users access the latest Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 10 series, with greater convenience. Under the Pixel Upgrade Program, buyers can purchase a Pixel phone on a monthly instalment plan. It also offers the opportunity to upgrade to the newer Pixel devices with an assured buyback for the existing Pixel phone.

Google Pixel Upgrade Program in India

The Pixel Upgrade Program enables users to access the latest Pixel hardware without the hassle of paying a large upfront payment, Google said in a blog post. Instead, the cost of the handset is spread over fixed monthly instalments. Here's how to get started:

  1. Choose an eligible Pixel device, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
  2. Visit a nearby partner retail store to purchase the device.
  3. Buy the Pixel phone on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan.
  4. Enrol in the Pixel Upgrade Program on Cashify's website within 30 days of purchasing the phone.

Once enrolled, customers have the option to upgrade to a newer eligible Pixel device after a minimum of nine EMIs and before completing fifteen EMIs. If the upgrade option is utilised within this window, Cashify will credit the buyer's bank account with an amount equal to the remaining balance of the original EMI loan.

Google says this enables them to close the existing loan without any pre-closure charges. Further, they are automatically moved to a fresh 24-month no-cost EMI plan for the newly purchased Pixel device.

The Pixle Upgrade Program facilitates Pixel ownership through no-cost monthly EMI plans, beginning at Rs. 3,333 per month. Eligible Pixel 10 series models purchased through participating partners like Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank credit cards qualify for a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. As part of the programme, buyers are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 via Cashify when trading in their existing device.

Along with the flexible financing options, new Pixel purchases will also qualify for trial subscriptions to Google's services.

As per the tech giant, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models will include one year of Google AI Pro, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium complimentary subscriptions. Meanwhile, Pixel 10 buyers will be eligible to receive six months of Google One Premium (2TB), six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium access.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Google Pixel Upgrade Program, Pixel Upgrade Program, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Targeting Mid-2027 Launch as Naughty Dog Orders Overtime: Report
Google Pixel Upgrade Program Launched in India With Assured Buyback of Pixel 10 Series Models
