Google on Friday announced the Pixel Upgrade Program in India. It is a new ownership programme which is aimed at helping users access the latest Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 10 series, with greater convenience. Under the Pixel Upgrade Program, buyers can purchase a Pixel phone on a monthly instalment plan. It also offers the opportunity to upgrade to the newer Pixel devices with an assured buyback for the existing Pixel phone.

Google Pixel Upgrade Program in India

The Pixel Upgrade Program enables users to access the latest Pixel hardware without the hassle of paying a large upfront payment, Google said in a blog post. Instead, the cost of the handset is spread over fixed monthly instalments. Here's how to get started:

Choose an eligible Pixel device, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Visit a nearby partner retail store to purchase the device. Buy the Pixel phone on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. Enrol in the Pixel Upgrade Program on Cashify's website within 30 days of purchasing the phone.

Once enrolled, customers have the option to upgrade to a newer eligible Pixel device after a minimum of nine EMIs and before completing fifteen EMIs. If the upgrade option is utilised within this window, Cashify will credit the buyer's bank account with an amount equal to the remaining balance of the original EMI loan.

Google says this enables them to close the existing loan without any pre-closure charges. Further, they are automatically moved to a fresh 24-month no-cost EMI plan for the newly purchased Pixel device.

The Pixle Upgrade Program facilitates Pixel ownership through no-cost monthly EMI plans, beginning at Rs. 3,333 per month. Eligible Pixel 10 series models purchased through participating partners like Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank credit cards qualify for a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. As part of the programme, buyers are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 via Cashify when trading in their existing device.

Along with the flexible financing options, new Pixel purchases will also qualify for trial subscriptions to Google's services.

As per the tech giant, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models will include one year of Google AI Pro, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium complimentary subscriptions. Meanwhile, Pixel 10 buyers will be eligible to receive six months of Google One Premium (2TB), six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium access.