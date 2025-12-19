Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Announces Exynos 2600 as World’s First 2nm Node Chipset for Flagship Galaxy Devices

Samsung Announces Exynos 2600 as World’s First 2nm Node Chipset for Flagship Galaxy Devices

The chip is built on Samsung Foundry’s 2-nanometre GAA fabrication process and has a proprietary octa-core CPU.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 December 2025 09:15 IST
Samsung Announces Exynos 2600 as World’s First 2nm Node Chipset for Flagship Galaxy Devices

Photo Credit: Samsung

Exynos 2600 is the successor to Samsung Foundry's Exynos 2500 SoC

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The chip integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU for stronger AI performance
  • Exynos 2600 features a new Xclipse 960 GPU with ray tracing support
  • Heat Pass Block tech is used to improve thermal efficiency
Advertisement

Samsung Foundry on Friday officially announced Exynos 2600 as its latest flagship-grade mobile SoC, part of its in-house silicon efforts. The new processor is touted as not only Samsung's but the world's first built on a 2nm process with advanced GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology. Exynos. It is claimed to combine CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single compact chip for enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming experiences. Exynos 2600 is expected to debut early next year, most likely in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Exynos 2600 Specifications

According to Samsung, the Exynos chipset sits above the Exynos 2500 as its newest mobile processor for flagship devices. The chip is built on Samsung Foundry's 2-nanometre GAA fabrication process. It features a proprietary CPU with eight cores. The architecture comprises a C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8GHz, three C1-Pro cores operating at 3.25GHz, and six C1-Pro cores capped at 2.75GHz.

Samsung says Galaxy devices running this chipset will support up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Exynos features the Samsung Xclipse 960 deca-core GPU based on ARMv9.3 architecture and an AI engine with 32K MAC NPU as part of the single integrated chipset.

It also has support for ARM's Scalable Matrix Extension 2 (SME 2) — an Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) extension, which can accelerate AI and ML-based applications and provide enhanced support for matrix operations. This enhancement is claimed to improve the overall CPU computing performance up to 39 percent, while also boosting the power efficiency.

Compared to the Exynos 2500, Samsung claims an improvement of 113 percent in generative AI performance and up to 50 percent better ray-tracing performance. It also features the Exynos Neural Super Sampling (ENSS) technology, which is said to boost gaming experiences by leveraging AI-based resolution upscaling and frame generation technologies.

To tackle the thermal issues associated with Exynos chipsets, the South Korean tech giant uses a technology called Heat Pass Block. It is said to optimise the heat-transfer path for more efficient heat dissipation. This is claimed to be as effective as a heat sink and lower thermal resistance up to 16 percent.

The chip also supports on-device displays with a maximum 4K or WQUXGA resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. As per the company, Galaxy smartphones equipped with the Exynos 2600 chip will be able to support up to 320-megapixel single camera sensors or 64-megapixel + 32-megapixel dual camera configurations. It also supports single-camera video recording at 108-megapixel resolution and 30 frames per second, and 8K 30fps encoding and decoding.

Samsung says Exynos 2600 has hardware-backed hybrid Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), which enables ROM-rooted protection for future-proof security.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Exynos 2600, Exynos 2600 Features, Exynos 2600 Specifications, Samsung Exynos 2600, Samsung Foundry
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Announces Exynos 2600 as World’s First 2nm Node Chipset for Flagship Galaxy Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Nayanam, and More
  3. Truecaller's Voicemail Feature Is Now Free for Android Users in India
  4. Eko OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Here Are Some Lesser-Known WhatsApp Features You Might Not Know Exist
  6. Apple Allows Third-Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan
  7. High-temperature superconducting diodes mark quantum computing milestone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Announces Exynos 2600 as World’s First 2nm Node Chipset for Flagship Galaxy Devices
  2. Physicists Push Superconducting Diodes to Higher Temperatures
  3. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Poised for Years of Exploration Across Jezero Crater
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Could Illuminate Dark Matter in an Unexpected Way
  5. James Webb Confirms First Runaway Supermassive Black Hole Rocking Through Space
  6. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19
  7. The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations
  9. Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »