Samsung's next-generation foldable could bring notable camera upgrades, according to a new report. Early leaks suggest that the company is continuing its gradual push to narrow the camera gap between its premium foldable phones and flagship Galaxy S-series devices. After introducing a 200-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung appears to be building on that foundation rather than making a complete overhaul. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected to launch in 2026, is tipped to receive targeted upgrades to its telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Expected to Feature 200-Megapixel Primary Camera

A GalaxyClub report claims that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected to launch in 2026, will feature improved telephoto and ultrawide cameras while retaining the main camera setup introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will continue to use a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone is also said to keep the existing 10-megapixel selfie cameras, with no under-display camera planned.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 camera setup is rumoured to feature a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an upgrade from the current model's 10-megapixel sensor. This sensor may be shared with the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. In addition, Samsung is reportedly planning a major jump for the ultrawide camera. The handset could feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, replacing the 12-megapixel unit used on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Readers should note that these details are based on early information, and specifications could change before launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to debut around July 2026 at the earliest.

Samsung's future foldable lineup may expand beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 to include a new passport-style foldable or a more affordable Fold FE variant, although these models remain speculative with no official confirmation yet. For now, Samsung's camera strategy appears focused on gradually bringing Galaxy S-series imaging hardware to its premium foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be around 10 percent thinner and lighter than the existing model. The handset could use laser-drilling metal plate technology to reduce the crease on the inner display. The phone is tipped to pack a larger 5,000mAh battery as well, up from 4,400mAh on the Fold 7. Samsung is reportedly also bringing back S Pen support, which was removed from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to achieve a thinner 4.2mm unfolded design.