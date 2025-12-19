Technology News
Oppo Pad Air 5 Launch Date, Colourways, Storage Options Revealed: See Expected Specifications, Features

Oppo Pad Air 5 will go on sale in China via the company’s website in two colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Air 5 will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations.

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad Air 5 will be available in two colourways
  • Oppo Pad Air 5 will launch with 5G and Wi-Fi Only options
  • Oppo Pad Air 5 will sport a single rear camera
Oppo Pad Air 5 will be launched in China later this month, the company announced on Friday. The upcoming tablet will succeed the Pad Air 2, which was unveiled in the country in November 2023. Currently available for pre-order via the company's website, the RAM and storage configurations and colourways of the Pad Air 5 have also been revealed. The Oppo Pad Air 5 is expected to offer upgrades in various departments from its predecessor. The Pad Air 2 sports an 11.4-inch LCD screen with 2.4K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Pad Air 5 Will Launch in China on December 25

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm announced that it will launch the Oppo Pad Air 5 in China on December 25 at 10am local time (7:30am IST). Further, the tablet is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store. It will go on sale in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the company will offer the Oppo Pad Air 5 in Starlight Powder and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Soft Light versions of the two shades will also be available.

The company has also confirmed that there will be Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity variants, too. Additionally, Oppo has also revealed the design of the Pad Air 5. It appears with a single camera on the back, placed in the top-right corner of the textured rear panel, when held horizontally. On the front, it is shown with a display surrounded by relatively thick bezels. The Oppo Pad Air 5 is also teased to offer stylus support. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Oppo's Pad Air 5 will succeed the Pad Air 2, which was launched in China in November 2023 at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. To recap, the Pad Air 2 sports an 11.4-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2.4K (1,720x2,408 pixels) resolution, and up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Oppo Pad Air 2 features 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. For photos and videos, it carries an 8-megapixel rear camera. It also gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Pad Air 2 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Pad Air 5, Oppo Pad Air 5 Launch date, Oppo Pad Air 5 Specifications, Oppo Pad Air 5 design, Oppo Pad Air 5 colourways, Oppo Pad Air 2, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
