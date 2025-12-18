Technology News
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was launched in select global markets in September.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 17:04 IST
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase via the Xiaomi India online store.

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is offered in three colourways in Europe
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will go on sale in India via the company website
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Thursday. The new tablet was unveiled by the Xiaomi sub-brand in select global markets in September. The company has also confirmed that it will start revealing the key specifications and features of the Pad 2 Pro 5G starting December 22. Its global counterpart sports a 12.1-inch display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming tablet is expected to go on sale in the country via the company's website as well as e-commerce platforms and offline retail channels

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand teased that it will soon launch the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G in India. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the tablet is now live on the Xiaomi India online store, confirming its availability in the country via the platform. This comes soon after the tablet was launched in select European countries at a starting price of EUR 379.9 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

redmi pad 2 pro xiaomi

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is offered in select global markets in Lavender Purple, Silver, and Graphite Gray colourways. To recap, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is equipped with a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The screen has TUV Rheinland Flicker Free and Low Blue Light certifications, according to Redmi.

Powering the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 810 GPU. It features 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be further expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. Redmi's upcoming Pad 2 Pro 5G also features a quad-speaker setup, with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and 300 percent audio boost support.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G carries a single 8-megapixel camera on the back, placed inside a pill-shaped deco, paired with an LED flash. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. In Europe, the tablet is backed by a 12,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support. On top of this, it ships Xiaomi HyperConnect and Redmi Pad Pen stylus support.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12,000mAh
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
CES 2026: Samsung to Unveil Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Jet Bot Steam Ultra Robot Vacuum, and More
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features
