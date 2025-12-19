Technology News
Raju Weds Rambai Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Raju Weds Rambai is a Telugu romantic comedy that revolves around love, misunderstandings, and family expectations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2025 12:06 IST
Raju Weds Rambai Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: ETV

Raju Weds Rambai is a Telugu rom-com blending love, family drama and humor, creating strong audience buzz

Highlights
  • Raju Weds Rambai presents a light-hearted romantic story
  • The film balances comedy and drama with relatable characters
  • Engaging performances and catchy moments
Raju Weds Rambai is a Telugu version in which there is a tale of romance drama which blends into love, societal pressure and emotions. The movie represents a youthful story of love which is deep rooted in traditional and cultural values. However, they address the challenges coming in their life when the romance gets deeper. There is a blend of drama, light hearted events and more to it. It's perfect for those who love to watch romantic drama with lots of societal pressure and other things.

When and Where to Watch

Raju Weds Rambai has been released in theatres and now it is going to hit another OTT soon. One can watch the latest movie on ETV Win.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie is so intriguing with the mix of love story and societal pressure. There are many twists and turns in this love story as it unfolds. There are two young individuals who get into love with each other. They belong to different backgrounds but despite being into different family upbringings love sets them closer. They win over many challenges coming ahead in their lives. When their relationship gets deeper they have got many obstacles to pass over and the story gives strength to the people who fall in love with different backgrounds. It's a gripping tale of Raju and Rambai which tells the people how they can cope with everything in life.

Cast and Crew

Chaitu Jonnalagadda plays the antagonist and as protagonist there is Sivaji Raja. In the female lead, there is Anotha Chowdary. There are many other characters played by famous actors such as Ramana Reddy, Kavitha Srirangam, Akhil Uddhemeri and others.

Reception

Raju Weds Rambai got so many responses for a relatable love story that takes over love on anything. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.

Raju Weds Rambai Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
