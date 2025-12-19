Realme 16 Pro series, which includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, will be launched in India early next month, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed on Friday. This comes soon after the tech firm announced a new collaboration with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa for the Realme 16 Pro series. Both upcoming handsets are confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. The phone is teased to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, which will outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, the company claims.

Realme 16 Pro Series Will Launch in India on January 6, 2026

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it will launch its new Realme 16 Pro series on January 6, 2026, in India at 12pm local time. Additionally, the tech firm has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G will be equipped with LumaColor Image-powered 200-megapixel Portrait Master primary rear cameras. Soon after their launch, the two handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

Recently, the China-based tech firm revealed that it collaborated with Fukasawa to design the upcoming Realme 16 Pro lineup. Both handsets, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G, are confirmed to feature a new 'Urban Wild' design. Additionally, the series will be offered in the country in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. The company has also confirmed that the Pro+ and the Pro models will be available in Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple India-exclusive colour options.

Realme has also teased the look of its upcoming phones in the past. The Realme 16 Pro lineup will carry a triple camera unit on the back, paired with an LED flash, and housed inside a redesigned square-shaped deco. Further, the Realme branding will be placed on the right side of the back panel. On the right side, the frame of the handsets will be equipped with a power button and volume controls.

As previously mentioned, an unspecified Snapdragon chipset, which is claimed to outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, will power the soon-to-be-launched Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The company has also confirmed that the handset's periscope telephoto camera will support up to 10x zoom capabilities. The two phones will also support the AI Edit Genie 2.0, featuring image editing tools, including AI StyleMe and AI LightMe.