Google has been working on a new feature for Android 15 called Private Space and a new report now reveals the features it might offer. In December 2023, a report revealed the existence of Private Space for the first time. But back then, its features were not known, and it was believed to just be a tool to securely hide apps and files that users did not want others to see. A new report now sheds more light on its functionalities.

According to tipster Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Google has developed the feature significantly since its first sighting last year. The feature was spotted in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 release. Interestingly, it is not available in the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 build. As per the screenshots, Private Space now comes with the description, “Hide or lock private apps in a separate space. Use a dedicated Google Account for extra security.”

The ability to sign up to Private Space with a dedicated account is perhaps the biggest development for the feature, as it allows users to entirely separate the space from the rest of the device. While creating a new Private Space, the prompt to enter a separate Google account reportedly appears again and states, “Using a dedicated account helps to stop synced files, photos, and emails appearing outside your space.” The tipster revealed that users will have to add a lock pattern or PIN to the space which is similar to the phone lock by default, but can be changed for added security.

Another major development to Private Space is the ability to install apps privately that do not show up outside of the space. The apps are downloaded using the Google account that has been used to create the space. As per the report, users can either download apps from within the Private Space through a dedicated ‘install apps' button or by long pressing an app outside the space which shows an option to ‘install in private'.

Once created, Private Space shows up as a thin strip at the bottom of the app drawer with a lock icon placed at the corner, according to the tipster. Tapping the icon prompts the user to enter the password to get inside the space. The thin strip can also be hidden by going to Settings > Security & privacy > Private Space. Once hidden, Private Space will not be visible at all and the only way to find it is by searching for “Private Space” and tapping on the chip that appears.

Through the same settings option, users can reportedly also allow sensitive notifications on the lock screen, choose when to automatically lock the space, change its screen lock, and delete it. The feature has not been rolled out by Google, but it is believed that future Android 15 beta updates could ship with it.

