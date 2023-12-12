Technology News
  Google Testing 'Private Space' Feature for Android Phones to Securely Hide Apps: Report

Google Testing 'Private Space' Feature for Android Phones to Securely Hide Apps: Report

Google is also reportedly working on the ability to show hidden apps only when the words "private space" is typed in the search bar.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2023 14:47 IST
Google Testing 'Private Space' Feature for Android Phones to Securely Hide Apps: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Android users might soon get native support for Samsung's Secure Folder feature (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google is working on adding native support for hiding apps on Android
  • The company will let users protect their apps using a 'Private Space'
  • The Private Space feature is expected to arrive with Android 15
Google is reportedly working on a 'Private Space' feature that will add support for hiding apps securely on Android smartphones. Expected to arrive in an upcoming version of the company's mobile operating system, the feature is expected to allow users to hide apps and files from other users safely. Samsung has offered a similar feature — Secure Folder — for the past six years. Google adding native support with Private Space will allow other phone makers to offer the same functionality on their phones.

Development of the feature was previously spotted by Mishaal Rahman on the first beta for the upcoming Android 14 QPR2 release, and the second beta version contains even more details about the feature. In an Android Police report, Rahman states that the feature can be spotted in the latest beta version, under the Security & privacy option in the settings app.

Currently in development, the feature allows Android users to create a new Android user profile on the phone that can be locked with a user's biometrics or using their password or PIN. Users who have tried Android's 'Work Profile' feature might be familiar with this functionality.

Notably, Android will hide not only the presence of these apps but also the contents of their notifications once the profile is locked. This can come in handy if you want to hand your phone over to a family member, while preventing access to certain apps or other content.

According to Rahman, Google is also developing the ability to show these apps only when searching for the words "private space" in the search bar. This would prevent other users from knowing whether you have enabled the Private Space feature in the first place.

Samsung has offered support for the same functionality in the form of Secure Folder on its smartphones since 2017. This feature also creates a separate profile, allowing users to access a separate set of contacts, files, photos and apps in an isolated container that can be protected using a password, PIN or their biometrics.

The development of the Private Space feature, however, suggests that Google will eventually allow smartphone makers to offer support for Samsung's Secure Folder functionality on their handsets. Rahman points out that the feature could make its way to Android 15, adding that he could not enable all Private Space features on the latest beta as it is still in development.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Private Space, Android 14, Android features, Google, Hide android apps, Secure folder, Android hide apps, Hide apps, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
