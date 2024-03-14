Technology News

Google Pixel Fold 2 Display Sizes Leak, Tipped to Get 8.02-Inch Internal Screen

Google Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch foldable screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch cover screen

Highlights
  • The panel production for Pixel Fold 2 could start in April
  • It is anticipated to ship with Tensor G4 SoC
  • Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year
Google is reportedly preparing to release a second foldable this year. The Pixel Fold 2 is likely to see the light in May at the company's annual developer conference. It is expected to bring several improvements over last year's Google Pixel Fold. Ahead of any official announcements, DSCC analyst Ross Young has leaked some details surrounding the foldable phone. He claims that the Pixel Fold 2 will have a tablet-sized screen. It is said to come with an 8.02-inch foldable display.

Ross Young on X posted that Pixel Fold 2 will have bigger displays than its predecessor. It is tipped to feature an 8.02-inch foldable screen and a 6.29-inch cover screen. The production of the panels for the book-style foldable is said to start in April.

As per Young, both screens on the Pixel Fold 2 would be significantly bigger than the original Pixel Fold. The latter has a 7.6-inch inner foldable screen and a 5.8-inch outer display.

The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be announced in May at the Google I/O event or in October during the Pixel 9 series launch event. It is anticipated to ship with the Tensor G4 SoC and 16GB RAM. The handset would face competition from the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and other upcoming foldables.

Google's Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event with a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the base model with 256GB storage.

On the specifications front, the Pixel Fold is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 9.5-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,821mAh battery with support for 30W charging and wireless charging.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More

