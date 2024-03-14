Technology News

iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, but details of the operating system update could arrive before the company's annual event.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2024 19:23 IST
iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18 will succeed iOS 17 (pictured) when it is released later this year

Highlights
  • iOS 18 is in development ahead of its expected release in H2 2024
  • Apple has reportedly issued a limited version of iOS 18 to factories
  • The iOS 18 update is expected to arrive later this year with AI features
Advertisement

iOS 18 is expected to be released in the second half of this year and Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone operating system update in the coming months at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The iPhone maker is reportedly issuing an early version of the iOS 18 update to factories and other partners for quality control testing. This is said to be a limited version of Apple's iOS operating system, with irrelevant applications and features removed from the user interface (UI) before it is distributed by the company.

According to a MacRumors report that cites a private X (formerly Twitter) account that is said to have a good track record of leaking details related to Apple, the iPhone maker has begun sharing a version of iOS 18 called "VendorUI" in a controlled manner with "factories and relevant vendors".  This version contains some elements of iOS that are expected to be unveiled by the company in the coming months at WWDC 2024.

Apple develops five different versions of iOS every year, according to the report. Two of these — LLDiags (a low-level diagnostics version) and NonUI (a version for hardware engineers and calibration machines) are prepared without the iOS user interface. Meanwhile, the VendorUI (used in factories for testing) and InternalUI (used by Apple's engineers) contain pre-production versions of iOS. Apple's "Release" version is the one that is finally rolled out to users with all iOS visual elements, apps and features.

As most apps and features not relevant to factories and relevant vendors aren't included in the VendorUI image, we can expect to learn more about some parts of the iOS 18 UI in the future, ahead of WWDC 2024. Previous reports suggest that Apple is working on overhauling the mobile OS interface with the upcoming iOS 18 update, including some visual elements from visionOS, Apple's operating system for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

As per previous reports, Apple is expected to focus on bringing a lot of new AI features and functionality to eligible iPhone models with the iOS 18 update. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously stated that the company hopes the AI-infused iOS 18 update — expected to arrive later this year — will convince more customers to upgrade to the iPhone 16 series of smartphones. The next generation iPhone lineup and iOS 18 software update could be released in the third quarter of 2024, based on the company's launch schedule in recent years. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18, iOS 18 release, iPhone 16, WWDC 2024, iPhone, iOS, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM; Storage Specification Also Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases New Launch in India on April 3: Here's What It Could Be
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 RAM, Storage Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements
  5. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  6. IRCTC Unveils Holi-Themed NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains
  7. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
  8. Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition Design, Key Display Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM; Storage Specification Also Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Motorola to Launch Something New in India on April 3; Could be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  4. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again
  7. Paytm Payments Bank Said to Cut About 20 Percent of Staff as Business Halt Looms
  8. Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition Design, Key Display Features Revealed Ahead of March 18 Launch
  9. ‘X is Becoming a Video First Platform’, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino
  10. LPDDR6 RAM to Reportedly Debut on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »