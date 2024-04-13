Technology News

Google Pixel 8a Design and Colour Options Leak, Said to Debut at Google I/O 2024

Two of the four leaked Pixel 8a colourways are currently found on the Pixel 8 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2024 18:39 IST
Google Pixel 8a Design and Colour Options Leak, Said to Debut at Google I/O 2024
  • Google Pixel 8a will reportedly be unveiled at Google I/O 2024
  • The company's next midrange phone could arrive in four colourways
  • The Google Pixel 8a is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen
Google Pixel 8a — the successor to last year's Pixel 7a — will reportedly be launched at Google I/O 2024. Ahead of the arrival of the purported smartphone that is said to arrive as an affordable version of the Pixel 8, Android Headlines has published 360-degree images of all four colour options of the upcoming Pixel 8a handset. As per previous reports, the Google Pixel 8a will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and run on the company's Tensor G3 chipset.

While the rumoured Pixel 8a is yet to be revealed by the company, there have been several leaks of the handset's design and hardware specifications. According to the publication, the Pixel 8a will be launched next month in four colour options — Bay (Blue), Mint (Green), Obsidian (Black), and Porcelain (White) colour options.

google pixel 8a android headlines google pixel 8a

The purported Google Pixel 8a in four colourways
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The images leaked by the publication suggest that the Pixel 8a will bear a very close resemblance to the Pixel 8 that was launched last year. The latter arrived in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose colour options, which means that the purported Pixel 8a will share at least two-colour options with its more advanced sibling.

Earlier this week, a live image of the Pixel 8a surfaced online, giving us a good look at what could be the design for Google's next A-series Pixel phone. According to the leaked image, the phone's rear panel will have a rear camera module that is similar to the Pixel 8, while the rear panel will have a matte finish, unlike the Pixel 7a.

According to previous reports, the Pixel 8a could arrive with Google's Tensor G3, the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone is also said to sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

The Pixel 8a is also tipped to debut with the same camera configuration as the Pixel 7a — a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. We can expect to hear more about the Pixel 8a ahead of its expected debut at Google I/O 2024, which begins on May 14. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comment
 
 

