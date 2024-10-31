Technology News
Google Pixel 11a, Pixel Tablet 3 to Be Equipped With Less Capable Tensor G6 Chip: Report

Google's Pixel Tablet 3 will reportedly arrive with an additional USB Type-C port controller with support for DisplayPort output, for advanced users.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2024 11:54 IST
Google Pixel 11a, Pixel Tablet 3 to Be Equipped With Less Capable Tensor G6 Chip: Report

The Pixel 11a might be equipped with a slightly less capable chip than the one on the Pixel 11 Pro

Highlights
  • Pixel 11a and Pixel Tablet 3 are expected to arrive in 2027
  • These devices could be equipped with a Tensor G6 chip
  • Google might equip the Pixel 11a, Pixel Tablet 3 with a weaker chip
Google Pixel 11a could arrive in 2027 as a midrange phone in the company's Pixel A-series, and the handset will reportedly be equipped with the Tensor G6 chip that is expected to debut in 2026 with the Pixel 11 series. This processor is also expected to power the Pixel Tablet 3, which is also expected to launch in 2027. A new report claims that the Pixel 11a and Pixel Tablet 3 will feature a less capable version of the Tensor G6 chip, in order to keep costs low.

Google Pixel 11a, Pixel Tablet 3 Could Arrive With Less Capable Tensor G6 Chip in 2027

Citing leaked documents from Google's G-Chips division, Android Authority reports that Google plans to launch four devices as part of the Pixel 11 series — "Base '26", "Premium' 26", "Fold '26" and an "Entry Phone '27". These could refer to the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Pixel 11a, respectively.

The numbers listed above also suggest that the Pixel 11a could be launched in mid 2027, in line with Google's current practice of introducing a new midrange handset six months after its latest Pixel phones are unveiled.

The report states that while all four handsets in the Pixel 11 series will be equipped with a Tensor G6 chip, the Pixel 11a and the Pixel Tablet 3 — referred to as “Tablet Pixel ‘27” — will be equipped with a less powerful version of the chip.

While Google's current Pixel A-series phones feature Tensor chips with different packaging in order to keep costs low, the publication claims that this will not be possible once the company's chips are produced by TSMC next year.

Instead, Google will reportedly "fuse off defective parts of the TPU" that will allow it to use those chips on the Pixel 11a and Pixel Tablet 3. As a result, these devices are unlikely to be as capable of handling AI tasks as the company's more expensive products.

Google's Pixel Tablet 3 Might Offer More Connectivity Options

The publication also claims that the Tensor G6 chip on the Pixel Tablet 3 will be equipped with a second USB Type-C port controller. The company is expected to enable support for more expansion options for its tablet, allowing power users to use the tablet for additional functionality.

Google's first-generation Pixel Tablet is equipped with a standard USB 2.0 Type-C port, but it also offers USB 2.0 connectivity via the pogo interface used to dock the tablet. According to the report, the Pixel Tablet 3 will include support for a new USB 3.2 port that will also support DisplayPort output, which could also come in handy for advanced users.

Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel 11a, Pixel Tablet 3, Tensor G6, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel 11a, Pixel Tablet 3 to Be Equipped With Less Capable Tensor G6 Chip: Report
