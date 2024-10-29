Pixel 9 series was launched in August at Google's Made By Google event. The next generation Pixel 10 lineup isn't expected until the second half of next year but we are already starting to see leaks about the 2026 Pixel 11 lineup. A new leak from Google's chip division suggests that the tech giant plans to add an under-display infrared (IR) camera to the Pixel 11. This could enable a more secure face unlock. Google used this technology on the 2019 Pixel 4 model.

Google Pixel 11 May Get Improved Face Unlock

A report by Android Authority, citing leaked documents from Google's chips division, states that the company is exploring bringing back an under-display infrared (IR) camera to the Pixel 11. This would reportedly offer a more secure and versatile face unlock feature than the current face authentication system, which relies on regular front colour cameras.

Google's Tensor G6 chipset, which is expected to power the Pixel 11 series is likely to support the new IR camera system. The image signal processor (ISP) of the chip will reportedly have a new “lite” front end designed specifically for this purpose. If this plan goes through, it would potentially match Apple's rumoured under-display Face ID technology for 2026.

This rumoured feature is similar to the secure face unlock offered by the Pixel 4. The 2019 Pixel phone includes two IR cameras for facial recognition that works even in the dark, but were removed in the following Pixel generations. Since the Pixel 7 series, all Pixel phones adopted a face authentication solution that uses the regular front colour camera.

Meanwhile, the placement of the regular selfie camera in the Pixel 11 model is unclear at this moment, however, it is expected to be housed in the hole punch cutout on the display.