Google's Pixel Watch models have used chipsets from Samsung and Qualcomm since their inception in 2022. As per latest leaks related to Google's chip division, the brand will switch things up with the Pixel Watch 5. Google is reportedly considering adding its custom tensor processor to the Pixel Watch 5 starting in 2026. However, the Tensor chip could use older CPU cores. Next year's Pixel Watch 4 will presumably come with a Qualcomm SoC.

Google Could Put a Custom Chip in Its Smartwatches

Android Authority, citing documents from Google's gChips division, reports that Google plans to release a custom Tensor chip for Pixel Watches in 2026 alongside the Pixel Watch 5. The chip codenamed NPT (Newport Beach) is said to have a core configuration consisting of an ARM Cortex A78 and two Arm Cortex A55s. Google is reportedly assessing RISC-V as a potential alternative to Arm.

The CPU cores are old with Cortex-A55 dating back as far as 2017, the report states. The configuration of NPT is said to be similar to Samsung's Exynos W1000 chipset, which has 1x Cortex-A78 and 4x Arm Cortex-A55. The process node and modem of the new chipset are currently unclear.

This would be a big change for Google as Samsung and Qualcomm have produced all of its wearable chipsets. Google's original Pixel Watch launched with a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset, whereas the Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC. The latest Pixel Watch 3 was unveiled in August during the Made By Google event with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. The Pixel Watch 4, which is expected to launch in 2025, will presumably pack a Qualcomm SoC.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 has a starting price tag of Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity in India. The 45mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 43,900.