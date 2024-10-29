Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Watch 5 to Get First Custom Tensor Smartwatch Chip in 2026: Report

Pixel Watch 3 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 18:20 IST
Google Pixel Watch 5 to Get First Custom Tensor Smartwatch Chip in 2026: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google unveiled its Pixel Watch 3 in August

Highlights
  • Google reportedly looking to pack its Tensor platform in its smartwatches
  • Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 SoC
  • Pixel Watch 3 has a starting price tag of Rs. 39,900 in India
Advertisement

Google's Pixel Watch models have used chipsets from Samsung and Qualcomm since their inception in 2022. As per latest leaks related to Google's chip division, the brand will switch things up with the Pixel Watch 5. Google is reportedly considering adding its custom tensor processor to the Pixel Watch 5 starting in 2026. However, the Tensor chip could use older CPU cores. Next year's Pixel Watch 4 will presumably come with a Qualcomm SoC.

Google Could Put a Custom Chip in Its Smartwatches

Android Authority, citing documents from Google's gChips division, reports that Google plans to release a custom Tensor chip for Pixel Watches in 2026 alongside the Pixel Watch 5. The chip codenamed NPT (Newport Beach) is said to have a core configuration consisting of an ARM Cortex A78 and two Arm Cortex A55s. Google is reportedly assessing RISC-V as a potential alternative to Arm.

The CPU cores are old with Cortex-A55 dating back as far as 2017, the report states. The configuration of NPT is said to be similar to Samsung's Exynos W1000 chipset, which has 1x Cortex-A78 and 4x Arm Cortex-A55. The process node and modem of the new chipset are currently unclear.

This would be a big change for Google as Samsung and Qualcomm have produced all of its wearable chipsets. Google's original Pixel Watch launched with a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset, whereas the Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC. The latest Pixel Watch 3 was unveiled in August during the Made By Google event with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. The Pixel Watch 4, which is expected to launch in 2025, will presumably pack a Qualcomm SoC.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 has a starting price tag of Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity in India. The 45mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 43,900.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 3 Specifications, Pixel Watch 5 Specifications, Pixel Watch 5, Google Pixel Watch 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Ships $6 Billion of iPhone Models From India in Big China Shift

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 5 to Get First Custom Tensor Smartwatch Chip in 2026: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  3. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  4. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  5. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  7. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.7.1 Update for iPhone Models Not on iOS 18: Details
  2. Apple Set for Biggest Revenue Jump in 2 Years on iPhone Demand in China
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Said to Get Quad Rear Camera Unit Including Dual Periscope Telephoto Sensors
  4. OnePlus Open 2 Leak Suggests Wireless Charging Support, 5,700mAh Battery, and Slim Build
  5. Google Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Shortcut to Gmail for Web, Expands ‘Polish’ to More Platforms
  6. Mysterious AI Image Generator ‘Red Panda’ Emerges on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard
  7. Intel Set for Big Drop in Quarterly Revenue as Chipmaker Struggles to Bounce Back
  8. Google Pixel Watch 5 to Get First Custom Tensor Smartwatch Chip in 2026: Report
  9. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Tipped to Get 7-Inch Display
  10. NASA Unveils Nine Potential Landing Regions for Artemis III Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »