Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses iPhone 14 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro scored 147 points on DxOMark.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by a Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro has achieved 148 points in the photo test
  • Honor Magic 4 Ultimate has 147 points on DxOMark
  • iPhone 14 Pro has 146 points on DxOMark

Google Pixel 7 Pro powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC was unveiled in India last week. Now, the latest premium smartphone by Google has surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro and become the top smartphone in the DxOMark camera rankings. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has scored 147 points overall. It has a triple rear camera setup at the back including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has achieved 148 points in the photo test and 143 points in the Zoom test. The iPhone 14 Pro has 146 points on DxOMark, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has 149 points.

DxOMark has published a detailed camera review of the new Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Google smartphone has received an overall camera ranking of 147 on the benchmarks. This is higher than the 146 points received by the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pixel 7 series phone with Honor Magic 4 Ultimate now tops the list of top camera smartphones on DxOMark. They are followed by iPhone 14 Pro, Huawei P50 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro in the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro got 148 points for its still photography, 143 for zoom, and 143 for video. The phone scored 70 in Bokeh and 74 in preview. The latest handset seems to stand out in taking photos and videos with consistent results in all conditions. The DxOMark team has provided a few comparison shots to give a glimpse at the onboard advancements.

The DxOMark reviewers have given 109 points for the telephoto capabilities and 111 points for the wideness on the ultra-wide camera found on Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It got 113 points for exposure and 119 for colours in the photo. DxOMark notes that the handset offers good detail at all zoom ranges, from ultra-wide to long-range tele. Good contrast backlit portrait scenes, and fast and accurate autofocus in photos and video are the major improvements observed by the benchmarking website. Video recording on the Pixel 7 Pro has also improved and the phone got 106 points for exposure and 110 points for colours. Its 143 points for video recording performance is a little behind the closest competitor, iPhone 14 Pro, which was awarded 149 points by DxOMark. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate however scored 137 points.

DxOMark says the camera of Pixel 7 Pro shows shadow noise in high-contrast and low light scenes. Colour casts in indoor video footage and some loss of detail, and image noise at close-range zoom close-up shots are the other drawbacks noted by the website.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was launched last week with a price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colours and features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 SoC along with 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
