Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a will go on sale at heavily discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google's second-generation Tensor G2 chip and was introduced by Google last year during its Made by Google 2022 hardware launch event, and was priced at Rs. 84,999. When the Big Billion Days sale kicks off in a day, the Pixel 7 Pro price in India is set to drop under the Rs. 60,000 mark in the country. Similarly, the mid-range Pixel 7a will also be sold at a discounted price during the sale.

According to a teaser posted on a microsite for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, the Pixel 7 Pro price in India will drop to Rs. 58,999 during the sale. It is worth noting that the price of the handset is currently listed at Rs. 63,999 and you will need to avail of bank card offers in order to purchase the handset at the discounted price. You can also avail of an additional discount to lower the price of the handset even further by up to Rs. 32,000, on exchanging an eligible smartphone.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Similarly, the Pixel 7a, which was launched in India earlier this year at Rs. 43,999, will be available at Rs. 31,499 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, according to the teaser posted to the company's sale event microsite. The handset is currently listed at its original retail price on the website, and you will be able to avail of bank offers to lower the price of the handset. Exchanging an eligible smartphone can also lower the price further by an additional Rs. 30,600, as per the listing on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a specifications

The flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a both run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and can be upgraded to Android 14, which was rolled out on October 4. These handsets are powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset found on the Pixel 7 series, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pro model sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 7a has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, the Pro model has a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera, while the Pixel 7a has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Pro model has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, while you get only 128GB with the Pixel 7a. Both handsets are equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking along with face unlock support. Both phones also feature fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. They are claimed to offer 72 hours of battery life when the Extreme Battery Saver mode is enabled.

