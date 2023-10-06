Technology News

Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a Get Massive Discounts During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a were launched in India at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 43,999, respectively.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 October 2023 09:30 IST
Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a Get Massive Discounts During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India by Google in 2022

Highlights
  • Pixel 7 Pro was launched last year at the company's Made by Google event
  • The Google Pixel 7a was launched earlier this year
  • Both phones will go on sale at discounted prices during Flipkart's sale
Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a will go on sale at heavily discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google's second-generation Tensor G2 chip and was introduced by Google last year during its Made by Google 2022 hardware launch event, and was priced at Rs. 84,999. When the Big Billion Days sale kicks off in a day, the Pixel 7 Pro price in India is set to drop under the Rs. 60,000 mark in the country. Similarly, the mid-range Pixel 7a will also be sold at a discounted price during the sale.

According to a teaser posted on a microsite for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, the Pixel 7 Pro price in India will drop to Rs. 58,999 during the sale. It is worth noting that the price of the handset is currently listed at Rs. 63,999 and you will need to avail of bank card offers in order to purchase the handset at the discounted price. You can also avail of an additional discount to lower the price of the handset even further by up to Rs. 32,000, on exchanging an eligible smartphone.

pixel 7 pro 7a offers flipkart Pixel 7

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

Similarly, the Pixel 7a, which was launched in India earlier this year at Rs. 43,999, will be available at Rs. 31,499 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, according to the teaser posted to the company's sale event microsite. The handset is currently listed at its original retail price on the website, and you will be able to avail of bank offers to lower the price of the handset. Exchanging an eligible smartphone can also lower the price further by an additional Rs. 30,600, as per the listing on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a specifications

The flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a both run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and can be upgraded to Android 14, which was rolled out on October 4. These handsets are powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset found on the Pixel 7 series, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pro model sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 7a has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, the Pro model has a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera, while the Pixel 7a has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Pro model has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, while you get only 128GB with the Pixel 7a. Both handsets are equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking along with face unlock support. Both phones also feature fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. They are claimed to offer 72 hours of battery life when the Extreme Battery Saver mode is enabled.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels

