Google Password Manager Gets Passkey Support for Android, Chrome

Google plans to release a stable version of the passkeys feature by the end of this year.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 October 2022 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Passkeys on Google Password Manager are always end-to-end encrypted

  • Passkeys will require users to set up a screen lock
  • They will be backed up and synced via the cloud
  • Passkeys will get locked after 10 unsuccessful attempts

Google announced on Wednesday that the developers can now test Google Password Manager's passkey support on Android and Chrome. Passkeys are designed as a safer alternative to passwords and traditional two-factor authentication methods. Google claims that passkeys cannot be reused, won't leak in server breaches, and protect users from phishing attacks. Since passkeys have been developed using industry standards, they will offer a uniform user experience across Windows, macOS and iOS, and ChromeOS. The company expects to release a stable version of this feature later this year.

As mentioned earlier, Google has revealed that passkeys on Android and Chrome are currently only available to developers via Google Play Services beta and Chrome Canary. Normal users are expected to get this feature by the end of 2022.

Passkeys in the Google Password Manager are designed to work on different operating systems and browser ecosystems. They are compatible with both websites and applications, and feature a similar interface as to password autofill.

For end-users, passkeys will appear similar to using a password today. Furthermore, passkeys will always be end-to-end encrypted. Users will have to set up a screen lock via fingerprint, face, PIN, or pattern to prevent others from using passkeys even if they have access to a smartphone.

Passkeys will then be backed up and synced through the cloud to prevent users from getting locked out if they lose their devices. Recovering a passkey would require users to enter the screen PIN, password, or pattern of another device with access to the passkey encryption.

Google claims that the screen lock PINs, passwords, or patterns for the passkeys will be stored in secure hardware enclaves. However, Google or any other entity will not be able to read this data. If a malicious user fails to enter the correct information 10 or more times, the passkey will become unusable. However, the original user will still be able to recover it using an existing device.

The company has promised to deliver even more updates to Android in 2023 and plans to allow third-party authenticators to support passkeys.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Password Manager, Passkeys, Chrome, Google, Android
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Future iPad May Adopt Hybrid OLED Display, Apple Said to Be Working With Taiwan SMT: Report
Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses iPhone 14 Pro

