Pixel 8 was launched in India last October with pricing starting at Rs. 75,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2024 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 runs on Google's Tensor G3 chipset

  • Pixel 8 is now available at its lowest price to date on Flipkart
  • Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 60,500
  • The Pixel 8 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit
Google Pixel 8 was launched in October last year alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. Less than a year after its debut, the price of the flagship smartphone has been slashed in India. The e-commerce website is providing additional discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. The Pixel 8 runs on Google's Tensor G3 processor and packs up to 256GB of storage. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

Google Pixel 8 discounted price, offers

Launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the Pixel 8 is now priced at Rs. 61,999, a Rs. 14,000 price cut from the original price. The 256GB storage model is listed for Rs. 71,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. Rs. 82,999.

pixel 8 flipkart Pixel 8

Pixel 8 on Flipkart
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

Additionally, Flipkart is offering hefty trade-in discounts of up to Rs. 60,500 on the Pixel 8. A cashback offer worth up to Rs. 8,000 can also be availed by customers purchasing the handset using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions, effectively brining the starting price to Rs. 53,999.

There's also a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank card payments. Buyers can also avail of 12 months of Spotify Premium for just Rs. 699. No-cost EMI options start at 3,445 per month.

Google Pixel 8 specifications

Google's Pixel 8 smartphone runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Google's Tensor G3 chipset under the hood, alongside Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 10.5-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Trading Addiction Flagged as Public Health Concern by UK NHS Chief

