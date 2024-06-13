Google Pixel 8 was launched in October last year alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. Less than a year after its debut, the price of the flagship smartphone has been slashed in India. The e-commerce website is providing additional discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. The Pixel 8 runs on Google's Tensor G3 processor and packs up to 256GB of storage. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

Google Pixel 8 discounted price, offers

Launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the Pixel 8 is now priced at Rs. 61,999, a Rs. 14,000 price cut from the original price. The 256GB storage model is listed for Rs. 71,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. Rs. 82,999.

Pixel 8 on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Additionally, Flipkart is offering hefty trade-in discounts of up to Rs. 60,500 on the Pixel 8. A cashback offer worth up to Rs. 8,000 can also be availed by customers purchasing the handset using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions, effectively brining the starting price to Rs. 53,999.

There's also a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank card payments. Buyers can also avail of 12 months of Spotify Premium for just Rs. 699. No-cost EMI options start at 3,445 per month.

Google Pixel 8 specifications

Google's Pixel 8 smartphone runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Google's Tensor G3 chipset under the hood, alongside Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 10.5-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging.