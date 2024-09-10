Technology News
iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Price in India, Features, and Specifications Compared

The iPhone 16 comes loaded with some interesting upgrades. However, is it enough to compete with Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9? Let’s find out.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 September 2024 14:33 IST
iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Price in India, Features, and Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • The iPhone 16 comes at a starting price of Rs. 79,900
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a starting price at Rs. 74,999
  • The Google Pixel 9 is priced at Rs. 75,999
Apple has finally introduced its newest iPhone 16 series during the “It's Glowtime” event. The newest iPhone 16 series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year, the brand is focusing more on the AI front with the Apple Intelligence with the new iPhone 16 series. That said, like every year, the most popular model from the series will be none other than iPhone 16. The latest iPhone model offers an upgraded processor, better battery life, and more.

However, is it enough to give stiff competition to the likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 9? To answer this question, we have pitted these premium smartphones against each other to know which one offers a better proposition to the customers. So, without further ado, let's get started.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Price in India

The iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 89,900, while the 512GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 1,09,900.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 India price starts at 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The 8GB + 512GB option comes with a price tag of Rs 89,999. Moving on, the Google Pixel 9 comes with a price tag of Rs 79,999 for the sole variant with 256GB storage.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Design

In terms of design, the iPhone 16 offers a design language similar to that of the previous generation, with some minute changes. The rear panel now comes with a pill-shaped camera module. The iPhone 16 also features a new Action Button, which was there in the iPhone 15 Pro series, along with a new Camera Control button that allows users to click photos and videos. The iPhone 16 is available in Black, White, Pink Teal, and Ultramarine colour options.

Apple iPhone 16 colors iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is available in Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with an aluminium frame and a flat design. The handset offers a compact design that makes it easier to carry. The Samsung Galaxy S24 has different colour options, including Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

The Google Pixel 9, on the other hand, offers a slim form factor with a big camera unit at the rear panel. The rear panel has a polished back and a satin finish on the frame. The device is available in Peony, Wintergreen, Porcelain, and Obsidian colour options.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Display

In terms of display, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that offers a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels. The display comes with up to 2,000nits of peak brightness. It also features HDR support, True Tone, and an improved Ceramic Shield for better protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It also offers a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate coupled with up to 2,600nits of peak brightness. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Google Pixel 9 is loaded with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 2424 x 1080 pixels. The device also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate along with up to 2,700nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: AI Features

The all-new iPhone 16 comes with the much-hyped Apple Intelligence features. First, Apple Intelligence comes with new AI writing tools that help summarise text, generate, refine, and do more. Then, you have a notification summarization that shows priority notifications at the top of the stack. Next is the Clean Up in images that remove objects from the photos. Apart from this, you have AI search in Photos, email summary, image playground, and Private Cloud Compute features.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9

The Samsung Galaxy S24 also comes with a plethora of AI features. With Galaxy AI, one can get live translation, which is two-way, real-time text and voice translation. The smartphone also comes with Circle to Search coupled with Note Assist, transcript assist, generative AI, AI summarizing, translation of web articles, and a new Portrait studio for creating portraits in 3D cartoon or watercolour.

The Google Pixel 9 also offers a host of AI features. First, you get Gemini as the new AI assistant, which allows a host of interesting features. The phone also comes with Circle to Search and Pixel Screenshot, allowing you to search for content through screenshots. Then, there is Pixel Studio, which allows you to generate AI images. The phone also comes with a handful of AI features in the camera department.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Performance and Battery

In terms of performance, the latest iPhone 16 packs the latest Apple A18 chipset. The new SoC from Apple comes equipped with a 16-core Neural Engine for better performance than previous models. It also features a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The new chipset is 30 percent faster than A16 Bionic. The SoC also comes with a 5-core GPU that is 40 percent faster than A16 Bionic. The device is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The company claims that the iPhone 16 will provide up to 22 hours of battery life and comes with up to 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor. The new chipset is based on a 4nm process. The deca-core Exynos chipset that offers Cortex X4, Cortex A720, and Cortex A520 cores. The chipset comes with a Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU and a dedicated AI Engine. The device comes loaded with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It also features a 4,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging support along with wireless charging.

The Google Pixel 9 is loaded with Google Tensor G4 processor. The latest in-house chip from Google features uses a 4nm process. It features one Cortex X4 high-performance core, three Cortex A720 cores, and four Cortex A520 cores. The chipset also packs Mali-G715 MP7 GPU. The Pixel 9 is currently available with a sole variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also packs a 4,700mAh battery with 27W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Cameras

In terms of optics, the iPhone 16 comes with a dual-camera setup. The handset offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture that also doubles as a 2x telephoto lens. The handset also features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that also doubles as a macro sensor. On the front, the handset comes equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The device features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Google Pixel 9 features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.68 aperture. It also comes with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture. On the front, you get a 10.5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 comparison
  iPhone 16
iPhone 16
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24
Key Specs
Display6.10-inch6.30-inch6.20-inch
ProcessorApple A18-octa-core
Front Camera12-megapixel 10.5-megapixel12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM8GB12GB8GB
Storage128GB256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 18Android 14Android 14
Resolution1179x2556 pixels1080x2424 pixels-
Battery Capacity-4700mAh4000mAh
GENERAL
BrandAppleGoogleSamsung
ModeliPhone 16Pixel 9Galaxy S24
Release dateSeptember 9, 2024August 13, 2024January 17, 2024
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)147.60 x 71.60 x 7.80152.80 x 72.00 x 8.50147.00 x 70.60 x 7.60
Weight (g)170.00198.00168.00
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
ColoursBlack, White, Pink, Teal, UltramarinePeony, Porcelain, Obsidian, WintergreenAmber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black
Battery capacity (mAh)-47004000
Fast charging-45W Fast ChargingProprietary
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate60 Hz60 Hz120 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.106.306.20
Resolution1179x2556 pixels1080x2424 pixels-
Pixels per inch (PPI)460422-
Resolution Standard-FHD+FHD+
Protection type--Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorhexa-core-octa-core
Processor makeApple A18Google Tensor G4-
RAM8GB12GB8GB
Internal storage128GB256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Expandable storageNoNoNo
Expandable storage typeNo--
Dedicated microSD slot--No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel + 48-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras22-
No. of Front Cameras111
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-Angle--
Front camera12-megapixel (f/1.9)10.5-megapixel12-megapixel
Rear autofocus-Yes-
Rear flash-Yes-
Pop-Up Camera-NoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 18Android 14Android 14
Skin--One UI 6.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs2-2
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi Direct--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
3D face recognitionYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYesYes
Face unlock-Yes-
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-YesYes
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
