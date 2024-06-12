Technology News
Google Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2 cases are said to be made using 600D Aramid Fiber.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2024 19:38 IST
Photo Credit: Thinborne

The case renders of Pixel Fold 2 suggest a familiar design language to Pixel Fold

Highlights
  • Pixel 9 series and Pixel Fold 2 could be launched in October
  • The handsets could ship with Android 15 operating system
  • Pixel 9 XL model is expected to come with a larger screen
Google Pixel 9 family is expected to go official in October. We are still months away from the anticipated launch timeline, but phone case manufacturers seem to have started keeping their products ready for the next flagships. Most recently, alleged case renders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2 have surfaced on the Web. The transparent protective cases that emerged from a known case manufacturer suggest multiple variants for the Pixel 9. The case for the Pixel Fold 2 indicates a similar design language to that of the Pixel Fold. The upcoming foldable phone is likely to get larger screens compared to its predecessor.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 design (expected)

Case maker Thinborne has published renders of Google Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2 cases. They are said to be made of 600D Aramid Fibre material and have MagSafe compatibility. The listings on the Thinborne website indicate that Google intends to announce a Pixel 9 Pro XL model along with its Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro variants this year. This corroborates with past leaks. The XL model is expected to come with a larger screen.

The case renders of Pixel Fold 2 suggest a familiar design language to Pixel Fold. It seems to have large cover and inner displays. The cases feature flat sides and cutout for the Pixel camera bar. The case maker seems to have used designs that have been already leaked on the Web previously. However, the designs may change before the final launch of the handsets, therefore these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Fold 2 in October. The handsets could ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC.

The vanilla Pixel 9 is said to get a 6.24-inch display while the Pro and XL models could feature 6.24-inch and 6.73-inch screens, respectively. They panels are said to be of AMOLED variety with 120Hz refresh rate.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Series, Google, Google Pixel Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTube Tests AI-Powered Comment Topics Summariser Feature for Shorts on Mobile

