Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, the Indian e-commerce player's annual sale to mark the start of the festive period, is slated to start on September 27 for all users. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale 24 hours prior on September 26. During the sale, users will see discounts on a wide range of products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. The sale will also offer the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23 among others at attractive prices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Teases Smartphone Prices

On the Flipkart mobile app, the e-commerce giant has started teasing the on-sale prices of some of the smartphones that will be available at a discount. For instance, the Google Pixel 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is generally available for Rs. 75,999, will be available for under Rs. 40,000.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is usually available on the platform for Rs. 89,999, will also be available under Rs. 40,000. However, the final prices of either of the smartphones have not been revealed.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE base model, that generally sells on the website for Rs. 79,999, is teased to be available under Rs. 30,000. The performance-focused Poco X6 Pro 5G is also teased to be available under Rs. 20,000.

While sale prices of other smartphones have not been revealed yet, Flipkart has confirmed that the CMF Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco M6 Plus, Vivo T3X, Infinix Note 40 Pro, and more will be available to purchase at discounted prices.

On top of the platform-specific discounts, buyers will also have the option to take advantage of additional bank offers. On using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Further, on making transactions with Flipkart UPI, consumers can get up to Rs. 50 off.

Flipkart has also stated that customers can get credit up to Rs. one lakh with the Flipkart Pay Later payments instrument. No-cost EMI options will also be available on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.