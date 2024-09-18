Technology News
English Edition
  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 to Be Available Under Rs. 40,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 to Be Available Under Rs. 40,000

Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, the e-commerce giant has teased the prices of several popular smartphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 08:39 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 to Be Available Under Rs. 40,000

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days is the e-commerce platform's biggest sale of the year

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 begins on September 27 for all users
  • Flipkart Plus subscribers will get to access the sale on September 26
  • HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will get a 10 percent discount
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, the Indian e-commerce player's annual sale to mark the start of the festive period, is slated to start on September 27 for all users. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale 24 hours prior on September 26. During the sale, users will see discounts on a wide range of products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. The sale will also offer the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23 among others at attractive prices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Teases Smartphone Prices

On the Flipkart mobile app, the e-commerce giant has started teasing the on-sale prices of some of the smartphones that will be available at a discount. For instance, the Google Pixel 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is generally available for Rs. 75,999, will be available for under Rs. 40,000.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is usually available on the platform for Rs. 89,999, will also be available under Rs. 40,000. However, the final prices of either of the smartphones have not been revealed.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE base model, that generally sells on the website for Rs. 79,999, is teased to be available under Rs. 30,000. The performance-focused Poco X6 Pro 5G is also teased to be available under Rs. 20,000.

While sale prices of other smartphones have not been revealed yet, Flipkart has confirmed that the CMF Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco M6 Plus, Vivo T3X, Infinix Note 40 Pro, and more will be available to purchase at discounted prices.

On top of the platform-specific discounts, buyers will also have the option to take advantage of additional bank offers. On using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Further, on making transactions with Flipkart UPI, consumers can get up to Rs. 50 off.

Flipkart has also stated that customers can get credit up to Rs. one lakh with the Flipkart Pay Later payments instrument. No-cost EMI options will also be available on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, Flipkart, Flipkart Sale, Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, Flipkart, Flipkart Sale, Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy F05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
Samsung One UI 7 Update Reportedly Being Tested by Subsidiaries Ahead of Beta Release

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 to Be Available Under Rs. 40,000
