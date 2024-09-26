Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Could Get Material Auto Detection Feature Soon

Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Could Get Material Auto-Detection Feature Soon

With this purported feature, Pixel 9 Pro and other handsets may automatically detect the material type before scanning its temperature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2024 19:17 IST
Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Could Get Material Auto-Detection Feature Soon

Photo Credit: Google

Google introduced the Thermometer app with the Pixel 8 series last year

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro and 8 Pro may get material auto-detection feature
  • It is reported after APK teardown of Thermometer app v1.0.676362763
  • The feature may detect material type before scanning using tflite models
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 Pro series and Pixel 8 Pro's pre-installed Thermometer app could get a new feature that could make the process of recording the temperature easier, according to a report. It is said to have been spotted during an APK teardown of the app. Leveraging the temperature sensor located at the back of the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 8 Pro, this feature might automatically detect the material whose temperature is about to be measured.

New Thermometer App Feature on Google Pixel

In a report, Android Authority, collaborating with tipster AssembleDebug, revealed that the Thermometer app on the Google Pixel 9 Pro/XL and Pixel 8 Pro is testing a material auto-detection feature. It was reportedly discovered following an APK teardown of the Pixel Thermometer app version 1.0.676362763.

At present, Pixel users need to manually select the material of the object before measuring its temperature. It includes options such as food and organic, beverages and water, cast iron, shiny material, matte material, fabric, and wood. However, with the new feature, this requirement may be negated, with the handset automatically detecting the material type before scanning using TensorFlow Lite models.

Meanwhile, it may still present an optional choice for manual material selection. The report speculates this feature might be available in the material selection menu. While strings referencing this capability were spotted, the publication was not able to activate it on their handsets.

It is important to note that discoveries made during APK teardowns are part of a larger umbrella of in-development features. While developers may test many of them, it is possible that not all of them might make it to the app's public release.

Body Temperature Measurement on Pixel

Earlier this month, Google rolled out the ability to measure body temperature using supported Pixel smartphones for users in Europe. This capability joins the object temperature measurement feature which already exists on the Pixel Thermometer app. Users can also choose to connect their Fitbit to the app to log their temperature.

It is now available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and many more countries.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel thermometer app, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Large Appliances
Dubai's VARA Announces Stricter Regulations for Crypto Marketing

Related Stories

Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Could Get Material Auto-Detection Feature Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  4. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Debuts With IP68 Rating, Up to 6,200mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset Launched Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro: Price, Specifications
  3. Dubai's VARA Announces Stricter Regulations for Crypto Marketing
  4. Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Could Get Material Auto-Detection Feature Soon
  5. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout
  6. Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 2025, Season Pass Model Dropped After Backlash
  9. Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report
  10. WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »