Google Pixel 9 Pro series and Pixel 8 Pro's pre-installed Thermometer app could get a new feature that could make the process of recording the temperature easier, according to a report. It is said to have been spotted during an APK teardown of the app. Leveraging the temperature sensor located at the back of the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 8 Pro, this feature might automatically detect the material whose temperature is about to be measured.

New Thermometer App Feature on Google Pixel

In a report, Android Authority, collaborating with tipster AssembleDebug, revealed that the Thermometer app on the Google Pixel 9 Pro/XL and Pixel 8 Pro is testing a material auto-detection feature. It was reportedly discovered following an APK teardown of the Pixel Thermometer app version 1.0.676362763.

At present, Pixel users need to manually select the material of the object before measuring its temperature. It includes options such as food and organic, beverages and water, cast iron, shiny material, matte material, fabric, and wood. However, with the new feature, this requirement may be negated, with the handset automatically detecting the material type before scanning using TensorFlow Lite models.

Meanwhile, it may still present an optional choice for manual material selection. The report speculates this feature might be available in the material selection menu. While strings referencing this capability were spotted, the publication was not able to activate it on their handsets.

It is important to note that discoveries made during APK teardowns are part of a larger umbrella of in-development features. While developers may test many of them, it is possible that not all of them might make it to the app's public release.

Body Temperature Measurement on Pixel

Earlier this month, Google rolled out the ability to measure body temperature using supported Pixel smartphones for users in Europe. This capability joins the object temperature measurement feature which already exists on the Pixel Thermometer app. Users can also choose to connect their Fitbit to the app to log their temperature.

It is now available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and many more countries.