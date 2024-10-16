Android 15 rollout has commenced for Pixel devices, Google announced on Tuesday. The latest operating system (OS) was globally released on September 3. Google has detailed the features of the update on Pixel devices, including security measures like Theft Detection Lock and privacy-centric additions such as Private Space. Furthermore, Android 15 also includes exclusive functionality for foldable smartphones and devices along with improvements for the camera and authentication.

Android 15 Features

In a blog post, Google highlighted the features arriving on Pixel smartphones with the Android 15 update, including a feature dubbed Theft Detection Lock. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to sense if the device has been snatched or stolen and lock it automatically. Alternatively, users can take advantage of the existing Remote Lock functionality to manually lock the handset using the mobile number.

The Mountain View-based tech giant is also making it more difficult for malicious actors to access the device settings, courtesy of added authentication requirements for actions like removing SIM or turning off Find My Device. If multiple failed attempts are detected, the device will automatically be locked.

Google also emphasised on privacy with the already-previewed Private Space feature — private space for users to store their private information. Users will be able to add another layer of authentication to this space or choose to hide it entirely from the view.

For foldable devices like the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Android 15 will allow users to pin or unpin the taskbar on the screen for easy access. They can customise the layout of the page and keep frequently used apps within quick reach. The update's App Pairing feature is claimed to make multitasking easier by enabling sharing of files using drag and drop. Users can also save their most frequently used app combinations and they will appear as a single app icon on the home screen.

Android 15 also includes other changes on Pixel devices such as improved controls in the camera app during low-light conditions, more precise control in third-party camera apps, single-tap login in apps using Passkeys for authentication, and the ability to use satellite communication in third-party apps without Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

Eligible Google Pixel Models

Several Pixel smartphones, ranging from the latest Pixel 9 series to the Pixel 6 series, are expected to get the upgrade to Android 15. Google says the following Pixel smartphones are eligible to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update: