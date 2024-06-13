Technology News
  Google Pixel Lookup Feature for Unknown Callers Rolling Out to Pixel Smartphones: Report

Google Pixel Lookup Feature for Unknown Callers Rolling Out to Pixel Smartphones: Report

Google's new Lookup feature for Pixel phones allows users to identify unknown callers from their call log with a few taps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2024 12:15 IST
Google Pixel Lookup Feature for Unknown Callers Rolling Out to Pixel Smartphones: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Arkan Perdana

Lookup is reported to be only available on Pixel devices and may be accessible via a server-side update

Google has begun rolling out the reverse number search feature for Pixel smartphones, according to a report. The feature, dubbed ‘Lookup', was initially rolled out Google Pixel owners in Japan and it appears to be making its way to other regions. In the Pixel Feature Drop for June 2024, the tech giant announced that it would be rolling out the Lookup feature on a wider scale, enabling users to identify unknown numbers directly from their call log.

Google Pixel phones updated wwith Lookup feature

According to a 9to5Google report, this feature is now being rolled out to Pixel users. It was reportedly spotted in the Phone by Google app version 132, which is currently in beta. It is reported to be a server-side feature, meaning users do not need to manually update the Phone app to get it.

Earlier this week, Google said that the Lookup feature would be rolled out to Google Pixel owners as part of the latest Feature Drop. As the feature was spotted on a beta version, it's currently unclear when it will roll out to all users.

Google Pixel Lookup feature: How it works

To use it, users simply need to head over to the Recents tab in the Phone app and tap on an unknown number. Alongside existing options such as Add Contacts, Message, and History, a new Lookup icon is now reportedly visible. When tapped, the device automatically searches for the selected unknown recent caller on the internet.

google lookup Google Lookup Feature on Pixel Smartphones

Google Lookup Feature on Pixel Smartphones
Photo Credit: Google

 

The feature was first reported by tipster Assemble Debug in the Google Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474 on X (formerly Twitter) on April 5. It was suggested then that it may allow users to choose from apps that can look up the number on the web, with Google Search being one of the options.

The Lookup feature is likely for phone numbers tied to businesses that are publicly listed on the internet, and not for personal numbers which are unlikely to be found in public databases. At present, it is reportedly only available on Pixel smartphones. Whether it will make its way to other Android devices too remains unclear.

In addition to Lookup, another new feature in the Phone app is reported – a shortcut for Contact ringtones. It appears in the settings of the Phone app, below the Audio Emoji option, it is suggested. This feature is speculated to not have been widely rolled out and may only be available to select users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price, Colour and Storage Variants Leaked; Might Cost More Than Galaxy Z Fold 5
Bitcoin Price Remains Above $68,000 Mark, Prices of Most Altcoins Rise After US Fed Holds Key Rates Steady

