Google has begun rolling out the reverse number search feature for Pixel smartphones, according to a report. The feature, dubbed ‘Lookup', was initially rolled out Google Pixel owners in Japan and it appears to be making its way to other regions. In the Pixel Feature Drop for June 2024, the tech giant announced that it would be rolling out the Lookup feature on a wider scale, enabling users to identify unknown numbers directly from their call log.

Google Pixel phones updated wwith Lookup feature

According to a 9to5Google report, this feature is now being rolled out to Pixel users. It was reportedly spotted in the Phone by Google app version 132, which is currently in beta. It is reported to be a server-side feature, meaning users do not need to manually update the Phone app to get it.

Earlier this week, Google said that the Lookup feature would be rolled out to Google Pixel owners as part of the latest Feature Drop. As the feature was spotted on a beta version, it's currently unclear when it will roll out to all users.

Google Pixel Lookup feature: How it works

To use it, users simply need to head over to the Recents tab in the Phone app and tap on an unknown number. Alongside existing options such as Add Contacts, Message, and History, a new Lookup icon is now reportedly visible. When tapped, the device automatically searches for the selected unknown recent caller on the internet.

Google Lookup Feature on Pixel Smartphones

Photo Credit: Google

The feature was first reported by tipster Assemble Debug in the Google Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474 on X (formerly Twitter) on April 5. It was suggested then that it may allow users to choose from apps that can look up the number on the web, with Google Search being one of the options.

The Lookup feature is likely for phone numbers tied to businesses that are publicly listed on the internet, and not for personal numbers which are unlikely to be found in public databases. At present, it is reportedly only available on Pixel smartphones. Whether it will make its way to other Android devices too remains unclear.

In addition to Lookup, another new feature in the Phone app is reported – a shortcut for Contact ringtones. It appears in the settings of the Phone app, below the Audio Emoji option, it is suggested. This feature is speculated to not have been widely rolled out and may only be available to select users.

