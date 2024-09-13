Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Reportedly Testing Reimagine, Other Pixel 9 Exclusive AI Features for Older Pixel Phones

Google Reportedly Testing Reimagine, Other Pixel 9 Exclusive AI Features for Older Pixel Phones

Two Magic Editor features – Auto Frame and Reimagine – are said to be in testing for Pixel smartphones launched between 2021 and 2023.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2024 13:45 IST
Google Reportedly Testing Reimagine, Other Pixel 9 Exclusive AI Features for Older Pixel Phones

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 comes with several AI features, some of which are exclusive

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9's AI features are said to be in testing for older models
  • Magic Editor features like Auto Frame and Reimagine may be introduced
  • Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series are reported to get them
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 series was launched last month and came with several exclusive features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). However, a report now suggests that the Mountain View-based tech giant may be planning to roll out some of the AI features to its older Pixel handsets too. Features like Reimagine and Auto Frame are said to be in testing, and could potentially be available on Pixel 8 and previous models via the Google Photos app.

Pixel 9 Exclusive Features on Older Models

In a report, Android Authority, teaming up with tipster AssembleDebug, discovered cod strings referencing the availability of Google Pixel 9's exclusive features on older Pixel models. It was reportedly spotted following an APK teardown of the Google Photos for Android app version 6.99. Notably, strings were found in the Google Photos app for the Pixel 9 series.

Two Magic Editor features – Auto Frame and Reimagine – are said to be in testing for Pixel smartphones launched between 2021 and 2023. This includes Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series handsets.

Auto Frame can generate a better frame for a picture that has already been captured, leveraging AI. It is claimed to improve the image composition and even provide suggestions like a wider view. Meanwhile, the Reimagine feature uses generative AI to change different elements in an image. Users can type prompts to change the appearance of grass, skies, trees, and other items, as per their preference.

However, a similar version of the Google Photos app for non-Pixel Android smartphones does not have references for the AI features, suggesting that even though they may be introduced on older Pixel handsets, they will still remain exclusive to the company's series of smartphones.

However, it is crucial to note that APK teardowns often contain references for various features that the developers may have in testing. Not all of them make it to the app's public release. It is unknown if and when these exclusive AI features will be rolled out for older Pixel models.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 6, Magic Editor, Google AI Features, Pixel AI features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Competition Commission of India Finds Amazon, Walmart-Owned Flipkart in Violation of Antitrust Laws
Annapurna Interactive Hit With Mass Resignations, Leaving Partners Scrambling

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Testing Reimagine, Other Pixel 9 Exclusive AI Features for Older Pixel Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support Faster Charging Speeds than iPhone 15
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leak; Could Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
  4. OpenAI Releases New AI Models Which Think Before They Speak
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Leaked Design Renders Show Two Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 China Launch Date Set for October 14: Report
  2. OpenAI o1 Series AI Models With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released
  3. Microsoft Plans to Make Windows More Resilient to CrowdStrike-Like Incidents via New Platform
  4. Google Chrome Safety Check Update Brings One-Tap Unsubscribe from Notifications and Other Features
  5. Realme P2 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Reportedly Testing Reimagine, Other Pixel 9 Exclusive AI Features for Older Pixel Phones
  7. Bitcoin Surges Past $56,000, But Continues to See Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Dogecoin
  8. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support up to 45W Wired Fast Charging, 50 Percent Faster Than iPhone 15
  9. Annapurna Interactive Hit With Mass Resignations, Leaving Partners Scrambling
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leaked; Said to Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »