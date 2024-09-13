Google Pixel 9 series was launched last month and came with several exclusive features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). However, a report now suggests that the Mountain View-based tech giant may be planning to roll out some of the AI features to its older Pixel handsets too. Features like Reimagine and Auto Frame are said to be in testing, and could potentially be available on Pixel 8 and previous models via the Google Photos app.

Pixel 9 Exclusive Features on Older Models

In a report, Android Authority, teaming up with tipster AssembleDebug, discovered cod strings referencing the availability of Google Pixel 9's exclusive features on older Pixel models. It was reportedly spotted following an APK teardown of the Google Photos for Android app version 6.99. Notably, strings were found in the Google Photos app for the Pixel 9 series.

Two Magic Editor features – Auto Frame and Reimagine – are said to be in testing for Pixel smartphones launched between 2021 and 2023. This includes Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series handsets.

Auto Frame can generate a better frame for a picture that has already been captured, leveraging AI. It is claimed to improve the image composition and even provide suggestions like a wider view. Meanwhile, the Reimagine feature uses generative AI to change different elements in an image. Users can type prompts to change the appearance of grass, skies, trees, and other items, as per their preference.

However, a similar version of the Google Photos app for non-Pixel Android smartphones does not have references for the AI features, suggesting that even though they may be introduced on older Pixel handsets, they will still remain exclusive to the company's series of smartphones.

However, it is crucial to note that APK teardowns often contain references for various features that the developers may have in testing. Not all of them make it to the app's public release. It is unknown if and when these exclusive AI features will be rolled out for older Pixel models.