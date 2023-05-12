Technology News
Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What’s the Difference? Price in India, Specifications Compared

Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 May 2023 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7a (above) and Google Pixel 7 are both powered by Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999.
  • Both smartphones feature 8GB of RAM
  • Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 run on Android 13

Google Pixel 7a was launched earlier this week alongside Pixel Fold during the company's I/O event. The Pixel 6a successor has a new design language, inspired by the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Google's in-house Tensor G2 SoC powers the Pixel 7a and it has a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It comes with a 4,385mAh battery as well. In look and few hardware experiences, the Pixel 7a is quite similar to the Pixel 7, but they differ in price, storage options and more.

Let's compare the Google Pixel 7a against last year's Pixel 7 to understand the basic differences between the two smartphones on paper.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Price in India

The new Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. It is offered in Chalk, Snow and Sea colour options and is currently available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

The Pixel 7, on the other hand, was launched in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options and is currently listed on Flipkart with a starting price tag of 56,999.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Specifications

Both Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 run on Android 13. In terms of display, the latest device features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are powered by Google's second-generation Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are equipped with a dual camera setup. The camera unit of Pixel 7a includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. It is capable of 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps).

pixel 7 google snow Google Pixel 7

The camera setup of Google Pixel 7 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, the Pixel 7a has a 13-megapixel front sensor, while the Pixel 7 features a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Google Pixel 7a offers 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, whereas the Pixel 7 has two choices for storage capacity with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options and sensors are almost similar on both phones. Both Pixel phones get face unlock feature and have in-display fingerprint sensors for authentication.

The Pixel 7a comes with a 4,385mAh battery with support for wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 comes with a 4,355mAh battery with fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. Both models are certified for Qi wireless charging.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Key Specs
Display6.10-inch6.30-inch
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2Google Tensor G2
Front Camera10.8-megapixel10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 12-megapixel50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB
Storage128GB128GB
Battery Capacity4400mAh-
OSAndroid 13Android 13
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7a Specifications, Google Pixel 7 Specifications, Google, Google Pixel 7a Price in India, Google Pixel 7 Price in India
