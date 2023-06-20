Google Pixel 7a was launched in May during the company's I/O event with several notable improvements over the Pixel 6a. However, one of the prime improvements comes in the form of the chipset. Google's in-house Tensor G2 SoC powers the new iteration of the affordable Pixel A series handset. The Tensor G2 SoC is also present in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Now a tipster claims that the Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7a is a slightly lesser version of the chipset that fuels the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google could have used a technology called IPoP for the Pixel 7a.

Tipster Kamila (@Za_Raczke) on Twitter claims that the new Pixel 7a runs on a different lighter version of the Tensor G2 SoC than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The "Pixel 7a uses a different, possibly slightly worse version of the Tensor G2 than the Pixel 7" he tweeted.

According to the tipster, Google uses Samsung's services for the manufacturing of silicon dies as well as packaging. Both the original Tensor and Pixel 7's Tensor G2 appear to use Samsung's proprietary FOPLP (Fan Out Panel Level Packaging)-PoP (Package on Package) technology. He states that Google has developed a new version of the Tensor G2 SoC with inferior packaging called “IPOP" to reduce costs. As stated by Samsung, IPOP is thicker, and larger and generates more heat than the premium FOPLP technology.

In India, the Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Chalk, Snow, and Sea colour options.

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 4,385mAh battery that supports the Qi charging standard.

