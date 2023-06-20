Technology News

Google Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 SoC Might Be Different From That of Pixel 7: All Details

Google allegedly used a technology called IPoP for the Pixel 7a.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2023 11:56 IST
Google Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 SoC Might Be Different From That of Pixel 7: All Details

Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Highlights
  • For Tensor G2 SoC in Pixel 7, Google allegedly used FOPLP-PoP technology
  • Tensor G2 is the SoC of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
  • Google Pixel 7a is offered in Chalk, Snow, and Sea colour options

Google Pixel 7a was launched in May during the company's I/O event with several notable improvements over the Pixel 6a. However, one of the prime improvements comes in the form of the chipset. Google's in-house Tensor G2 SoC powers the new iteration of the affordable Pixel A series handset. The Tensor G2 SoC is also present in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Now a tipster claims that the Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7a is a slightly lesser version of the chipset that fuels the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google could have used a technology called IPoP for the Pixel 7a.

Tipster Kamila (@Za_Raczke) on Twitter claims that the new Pixel 7a runs on a different lighter version of the Tensor G2 SoC than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The "Pixel 7a uses a different, possibly slightly worse version of the Tensor G2 than the Pixel 7" he tweeted.

According to the tipster, Google uses Samsung's services for the manufacturing of silicon dies as well as packaging. Both the original Tensor and Pixel 7's Tensor G2 appear to use Samsung's proprietary FOPLP (Fan Out Panel Level Packaging)-PoP (Package on Package) technology. He states that Google has developed a new version of the Tensor G2 SoC with inferior packaging called “IPOP" to reduce costs. As stated by Samsung, IPOP is thicker, and larger and generates more heat than the premium FOPLP technology.

In India, the Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Chalk, Snow, and Sea colour options.

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 4,385mAh battery that supports the Qi charging standard.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
