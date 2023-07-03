Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant Price in India, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant Price in India, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to feature 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2023 10:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant Price in India, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with an Exynos 2100 SoC was launched in India in January 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may soon get a Snapdragon 888 variant in India
  • The handset is tipped to make its debut in the country in the coming days
  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be equipped with 256GB of inbuilt storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India for the purported Snapdragon 888 variant has leaked online, days ahead of its expected debut in India as a refreshed version of the popular 'Fan Edition' handset that debuted in the country last year. The smartphone could be launched at a cheaper retail price than the original Galaxy S21 FE that features an Exynos 2100 chip. The South Korean conglomerate is also reportedly working on a Galaxy S23 FE, which is tipped to launch in select markets by the end of the year.

A report by 91Mobiles states that the handset will be priced at Rs. 49,999. The company is expected to announce discounts and bank offers when the phone is announced, which could reduce the price of the smartphone further. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE powered by an Exynos 2100 chip with a Rs. 54,999 price tag. It is currently listed at Rs. 39,999 on the company's website.

galaxy s21 fe snapdragon 888 variant price 91mobiles galaxy s21 fe

The leaked image of the purported pricing details for the Galaxy S21 FE
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

While Samsung is yet to announce plans to launch a new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE with a Snapdragon 888 chip in India, a tipster recently claimed that the handset will be launched in the country in the coming days and the base variant will feature 256GB of storage. This appears to corroborate an image in the 91Mobiles report that lists the smartphone in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

It is worth noting that the Galaxy S21 FE was launched in some markets with a Snapdragon 888 chip and the company could launch the same handset in the country. That smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes two 12-megapixel sensors for the main and ultra-wide-angle cameras and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The Galaxy S21 FE also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features of the handset include up to 256GB inbuilt storage and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, Snapdragon 888, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel 8 Series to Debut With Improved Charging Support, Bigger Battery, Wi-Fi 7 Support: Report
Elon Musk’s Twitter Read Limits Could Undermine New CEO’s Efforts to Attract Advertisers, Experts Say

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant Price in India, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring: Gurman
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  5. Taiwanese Technology Firms Look to Shift Production Bases to India
  6. Here's How Much the New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Model May Cost in India
  7. Nokia Renews Patent Licence Agreement With Apple For Another Term
  8. Facebook Took Action on About 27 Percent of User Complaints in May
  9. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  10. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery to Launch in India at This Price Range
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series to Debut With Improved Charging Support, Bigger Battery, Wi-Fi 7 Support: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant Price in India, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. Elon Musk’s Twitter Read Limits Could Undermine New CEO’s Efforts to Attract Advertisers, Experts Say
  4. Taiwanese Technology Giants Look to Relocate Production Bases to India in Move Away From China
  5. Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring, Body Temperature Sensing: Mark Gurman
  6. Tesla Sees Record 466,140 Q2 Vehicle Deliveries Aided by Price Cuts as EV Maker Beats Estimates
  7. Facebook Acted on Only 27 Percent of User Complaints in May in India as Grievances Surged to 16,995
  8. Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Free and Verified Users Can Read, No Access Without Account
  9. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Colour Options, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
  10. Nokia Renews Patent Licence Agreement With Apple For Another Term
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.