Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India for the purported Snapdragon 888 variant has leaked online, days ahead of its expected debut in India as a refreshed version of the popular 'Fan Edition' handset that debuted in the country last year. The smartphone could be launched at a cheaper retail price than the original Galaxy S21 FE that features an Exynos 2100 chip. The South Korean conglomerate is also reportedly working on a Galaxy S23 FE, which is tipped to launch in select markets by the end of the year.

A report by 91Mobiles states that the handset will be priced at Rs. 49,999. The company is expected to announce discounts and bank offers when the phone is announced, which could reduce the price of the smartphone further. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE powered by an Exynos 2100 chip with a Rs. 54,999 price tag. It is currently listed at Rs. 39,999 on the company's website.

The leaked image of the purported pricing details for the Galaxy S21 FE

While Samsung is yet to announce plans to launch a new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE with a Snapdragon 888 chip in India, a tipster recently claimed that the handset will be launched in the country in the coming days and the base variant will feature 256GB of storage. This appears to corroborate an image in the 91Mobiles report that lists the smartphone in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

It is worth noting that the Galaxy S21 FE was launched in some markets with a Snapdragon 888 chip and the company could launch the same handset in the country. That smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes two 12-megapixel sensors for the main and ultra-wide-angle cameras and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The Galaxy S21 FE also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features of the handset include up to 256GB inbuilt storage and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.

