The Google Pixel 8 series, with a base Pixel 8 and a Pixel 8 Pro model, was unveiled in October 2023. These two handsets are expected to be joined by a Pixel 8a model. The company has yet to confirm the smartphone, but it has surfaced online several times. Over the past few months, details about the purported phone have suggested some expected features and design elements. A new report indicates that the Google Pixel 8a, expected to launch later this year, was spotted on a certification site that hinted at the handset's battery details.

A 91Mobiles report claims to have spotted a Google Pixel phone with the model number GH2MB on the UL Demko certification website. The listing suggests that the phone may come with a battery with a rated capacity of 4,942mAh, likely to be listed with a typical capacity of 5,000mAh. The report says that the model could be the Google Pixel 8a. This suggests a considerable upgrade over the Google Pixel 7a's 4,385mAh battery.

However, the report notes that since Google is known to pack larger batteries into its flagship models, this listing could also be a Google Pixel 9 series handset. For instance, the Pixel 8 Pro carries a 5,050mAh battery, whereas the base Google Pixel 8 model is backed by a 4,575mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to be announced in May this year at the company's I/O event. The purported model is expected to support 27W wired charging and measure 152.1mm x 72.6mm x 8.9mm in size. Leaked retail packaging of the handset showed it in a black colour option with a dual camera setup alongside an LED flash arranged horizontally on a raised, visor-like camera module. Previously, leaked renders of the smartphone have appeared with a similar design to the base Pixel 8 model.

The Google Pixel 8 launched in India at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB model was listed at Rs. 82,999. The Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB + 128GB variant, and the high-end 12GB + 256GB option is marked at Rs. 1,13,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.