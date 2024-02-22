Technology News

Google Pixel Phones to Be Manufactured in India by Q2 2024: Report

Google will prepare production lines for the Pixel 8 Pro in India in the coming weeks.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 February 2024 17:47 IST
Google Pixel Phones to Be Manufactured in India by Q2 2024: Report

Pixel 8 Pro (pictured) was launched in India in October 2023

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 series will soon be manufactured in India
  • The Pixel 8 series was launched by the company in Q4 2023
  • Google is reportedly setting up production lines for the Pixel 8 Pro
Advertisement

Alphabet Inc's Google has told suppliers to start making its Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter at the earliest, as part of its plan to ship more than 10 million Pixel phones this year, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Google would start manufacturing smartphones in India and its flagship Pixel 8 will be available in 2024, it said last October, as it focuses more on a key growth market.

The move will also help Google diversify its supply chain away from China, the Nikkei report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The tech giant will prepare production lines for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks and start producing phones in the April-June quarter, the report added, citing multiple sources.

The report did not say how many phones Google plans to manufacture India nor if the phones will be for sale in the country or for exports.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel, Pixel, Google
Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Users; Price, Validity

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones to Be Manufactured in India by Q2 2024: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro: The Premium Midrange 'Flagship Killer'
  2. Vivo Y200e 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi 14 Amazon India Microsite Live, Flipkart Availability Also Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Launched in India at This Price
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  6. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds to Launch in India Alongside Nothing Phone 2a
  7. Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With Four Rear Cameras Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could be Company's Thinnest Foldable Phone Yet
  9. Reliance-Backed Group Unveils Hanooman Series of AI Models: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Signs Microsoft as Foundry Customer; Says Firm on Track to Overtake Biggest Rival TSMC
  2. Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Government Eases Approval Process for Foreign Direct Investment in Space Sector
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With Fall Detection and Emergency SOS Launched; See Details
  5. eBay Could Be Considering Exiting NFT Sector, Reportedly Trims Web3 Team
  6. Crypto Firm, Industry Group Sue US SEC for 'Overreach' on Digital Assets
  7. Xiaomi 14 Amazon India Microsite Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Tipped Ahead of March 7 Launch
  8. Google Pixel Phones to Be Manufactured in India by Q2 2024: Report
  9. Xbox Exclusives Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves Coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch
  10. Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Users; Price, Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »