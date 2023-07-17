Technology News

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Colour Options Tipped; Once Again Said to Get Dynamic Island

iPhone 15 series is expected to pack larger batteries than the iPhone 14 lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2023 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 (pictured) is offered currently in blue, midnight, purple, red, starlight and yellow colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is likely to a sport a 6.1-inch display
  • The series models may support up to 15W wireless fast charging
  • iPhone 15 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen

iPhone 15 series is expected to launch soon including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The lineup is expected to succeed the iPhone 14 series, which was released in September 2022. The non-pro models have been tipped to feature 48-megapixel rear camera sensors and come with the Dynamic Island feature from the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Now, a tipster has suggested the new colour options that the iPhone 15 lineup could launch with.

A tweet by tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) citing a Weibo post screenshot by an alleged Foxconn employee, suggests that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to launch in Green, Midnight, Pink, Product (RED), Starlight and Yellow colour options. This backs up an earlier report, which claimed that the models will see the launch of a new cyan-green colour variant, similar to the green option of the iPhone 12 series.

The report added that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus models are likely to come with frosted glass backs, instead of the usual glossy ones, making them similar in appearance to the higher-end, more expensive Pro models. Another feature the standard iPhone 15 lineup is likely to borrow from the iPhone 15 Pro handsets is the Dynamic Island feature. As stated earlier, this was previously tipped and has been suggested again in the most recent leak by the alleged Apple assembler employee.

Now, the latest leak also reiterates that the base iPhone 15 lineup will feature USB Type-C charging ports, and this is somewhat of an open secret by now. Apple had already confirmed that it will oblige to the new EU regulations and adopt USB Type-C ports, replacing its lightning ports. Even though it is speculated that the company will only allow fast charging and high-speed data transfer with company-certified cables. 

Notably, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently being offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Product (RED), Starlight and Yellow colour options. The handsets start at Rs. 79,900 and  Rs. 89,900, respectively, in India.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro max, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 15 series, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
