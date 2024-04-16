Technology News

Google's Next Foldable to Be Reportedly Called Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google's next foldable phone might head to the Pixel 9 lineup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2024 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google's Pixel 9 series might include four models this year

Highlights
  • Google might shift to a different name for the Pixel Fold 2
  • Google unveiled its first foldable phone Pixel Fold in May last year
  • The book-style foldable phone was earlier touted to get successor in May
Google unveiled the Pixel Fold in May last year, marking its first foray into the foldable space. The Pixel Fold 2 is said to be in the pipeline with a new design and hardware upgrades. However, a new report hints that Google could change the naming convention for its foldable smartphone. The tech giant will reportedly launch the next foldable with the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" moniker. This indicates a major shift from the original Pixel Fold. Additionally, the upcoming Pixel 9 series is said to include four models.

A report by Android Authority, citing a Google insider, suggests that Google will use a different name for the Pixel Fold 2. The upcoming Pixel foldable could be known as "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" instead of Pixel Fold 2. This renaming strategy hints at the integration of the next foldable phone into the Pixel 9 series rather than keeping it as a standalone device. 

The publication further claims that the Pixel 9 series will include four models this year— Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The latter is said to be internally called “comet”. All these models are said to run on the rumoured Tensor G4 SoC.

If Google proceeds with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker and integrates the second-generation foldable into the Pixel 9 series, then we can expect it to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series in October rather than at Google I/O in May.

Google is yet to confirm Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold monikers. Of course, things may change before the final release of the handsets, so all these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event. It carried a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the base model with 256GB storage.

The Pixel Fold runs on Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 9.5-megapixel sensor on the outer display and an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera. The phone houses a 4,821mAh battery with support for 30W charging and wireless charging.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Fold 2, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google, Google Pixel 9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
