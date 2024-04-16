Google's Next Foldable to Be Reportedly Called Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google unveiled the Pixel Fold in May last year, marking its first foray into the foldable space. The Pixel Fold 2 is said to be in the pipeline with a new design and hardware upgrades. However, a new report hints that Google could change the naming convention for its foldable smartphone. The tech giant will reportedly launch the next foldable with the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" moniker. This indicates a major shift from the original Pixel Fold. Additionally, the upcoming Pixel 9 series is said to include four models.

A report by Android Authority, citing a Google insider, suggests that Google will use a different name for the Pixel Fold 2. The upcoming Pixel foldable could be known as "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" instead of Pixel Fold 2. This renaming strategy hints at the integration of the next foldable phone into the Pixel 9 series rather than keeping it as a standalone device.

The publication further claims that the Pixel 9 series will include four models this year— Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The latter is said to be internally called “comet”. All these models are said to run on the rumoured Tensor G4 SoC.

If Google proceeds with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker and integrates the second-generation foldable into the Pixel 9 series, then we can expect it to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series in October rather than at Google I/O in May.

Google is yet to confirm Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold monikers. Of course, things may change before the final release of the handsets, so all these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event. It carried a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the base model with 256GB storage.

The Pixel Fold runs on Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 9.5-megapixel sensor on the outer display and an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera. The phone houses a 4,821mAh battery with support for 30W charging and wireless charging.

