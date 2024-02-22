Technology News

Google Pixel Fold 2 Leaked CAD Renders Hint at Triple Rear Camera Layout, Larger Displays

Here's what Google's second-generation Pixel Fold handset might look like.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2024 15:58 IST
Google Pixel Fold 2 Leaked CAD Renders Hint at Triple Rear Camera Layout, Larger Displays

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Fold 2 is expected to arrive as the successor to last year's Pixel Fold (pictured)

  • Pixel Fold 2 leaked renders show a bigger cover display and inner screen
  • The Pixel Fold 2 could feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Google's second generation Pixel Fold 2 could debut with a Tensor G4 chip
Google Pixel Fold 2 — the purported successor to the first-generation Pixel Fold — renders have been leaked by a tipster, revealing the foldable phone from various angles. These images suggest that unlike the company's recent Pixel-branded smartphones, the Pixel Fold 2 is unlikely to feature a horizontal camera visor. In addition to the new camera island design, the dimensions of the foldable phone's inner and outer displays are also visible in the leaked images of the handset.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) leaked CAD-based renders of the Pixel Fold 2 in collaboration with Smartprix. These images show the inner and outer design of the foldable smartphone in a Charcoal (dark grey) colourway, along with the location of several components including the camera module, buttons, and the USB port.

The most prominent change on the second-generation Pixel Fold is a new camera island that replaces the visor design found on the company's recent smartphone models including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series. This camera module is shown to feature three cameras and an LED flash.

pixel fold 2 onleaks smartprix pixel fold 2

Pixel Fold 2 could arrive with a new rear camera layout
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

 

The Pixel Fold 2 will sport a 6.4-inch outer screen that has rounded corners and a centre-aligned hole punch cutout at the top of the screen for the selfie camera. When unfolded, the phone has a 7.9-inch inner display. The renders indicate the presence of a camera sensor at the top right corner of the inner screen, which is said to house an under-display camera.

The leaked renders also show other, smaller elements including the buttons on the foldable phone. Both the power and volume buttons are found on the right side of the screen, when unfolded. According to the publication, the top edge only contains a speaker grille and an antenna band, while the bottom edge contains a USB Type-C port, another speaker grille, a SIM card slot, and a microphone.

While these are the first leaked renders that give us a detailed look at the purported Pixel Fold 2 from a reputed leaker, it's worth taking these images with a grain of salt as Google is yet to announce plans to launch a second-generation foldable phone. Previous leaks suggest the handset will run on Android 14, feature Google's Tensor G4 chip. Google announced the first Pixel Fold in June 2023, so we can expect to hear more details about its purported successor in the coming months.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Reliance-Backed Group Unveils Hanooman, a Series of Indic Language AI Models: Report

