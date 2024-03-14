Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India on March 5 and went on sale in the country on March 12. The phone is available in three RAM and storage configurations and two colour options. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The handset runs Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 out-of-the-box. The newly-launched mid-range smartphone has started receiving an OS upgrade that comes with several improvements.

The NothingOS 2.5.3 update has started rolling out for Nothing Phone 2a users. The company listed all the changes this update brings in a community post. Some of the major upgrades that this version brings are to the phone's camera experience. The handset now supports the Ultra HDR feature and the XDR display effect that's supported in Google Photos.

Nothing also noted that NothingOS 2.5.3 update for Nothing Phone 2a introduces a shortcut widget for the Camera application. The camera watermark now shows the focal length of the image with this update. It is also claimed to offer improved Raw HDR photography effects, colour saturation, selfie camera clarity, and EIS/OIS effects.

With this update, the Nothing Phone 2a also gets a new Recorder widget. It is also claimed to have come with bug fixes relating to the fingerprint unlock function alongside more general ones. It is also said to have improved the overall performance of the handset including the touchscreen experience, memory usage strategy, vibration effects and charging adapter compatibility.

The Nothing Phone 2a price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is offered in Black and White colourways.

Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset has a redesigned Glyph Interface with a transparent rear panel and it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

