Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More

Nothing Phone 2a is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 11:14 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a was launched on March 5

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out-of-the-box
  • The phone is equipped with dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The Nothing Phone 2a supports 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India on March 5 and went on sale in the country on March 12. The phone is available in three RAM and storage configurations and two colour options. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The handset runs Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 out-of-the-box. The newly-launched mid-range smartphone has started receiving an OS upgrade that comes with several improvements.

The NothingOS 2.5.3 update has started rolling out for Nothing Phone 2a users. The company listed all the changes this update brings in a community post. Some of the major upgrades that this version brings are to the phone's camera experience. The handset now supports the Ultra HDR feature and the XDR display effect that's supported in Google Photos. nothing phone 2a os update inline nothingos

Nothing also noted that NothingOS 2.5.3 update for Nothing Phone 2a introduces a shortcut widget for the Camera application. The camera watermark now shows the focal length of the image with this update. It is also claimed to offer improved Raw HDR photography effects, colour saturation, selfie camera clarity, and EIS/OIS effects.

With this update, the Nothing Phone 2a also gets a new Recorder widget. It is also claimed to have come with bug fixes relating to the fingerprint unlock function alongside more general ones. It is also said to have improved the overall performance of the handset including the touchscreen experience, memory usage strategy, vibration effects and charging adapter compatibility.

The Nothing Phone 2a price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is offered in Black and White colourways. 

Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset has a redesigned Glyph Interface with a transparent rear panel and it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a India launch, Nothing Phone 2a price in India, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
'If Our Regulated Markets Can't Compete With Crypto...': SEBI Chief Addresses Investor Migration Concerns

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
  3. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  6. IRCTC Unveils Holi-Themed NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. Microsoft's New AI Chatbot, Copilot for Security, Will Launch Next Month
  9. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed; Pre-Reservations Open
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More
  2. IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs
  3. Microsoft Copilot for Security, a Cybersecurity Focused AI Chatbot, Will Launch on April 1
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  6. Google DeepMind's SIMA Is an AI Agent That Can Play 3D Video Games
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed
  10. New Xiaomi Model Spotted on BIS Site; Tipped to be Xiaomi 14 Lite
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »