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  • HMD Slate Tab 5G Design Leaks Again, Could Feature Huge 15.6 Inch Display, POGO Pins, and More

HMD Slate Tab 5G Design Leaks Again, Could Feature Huge 15.6-Inch Display, POGO Pins, and More

Earlier leaks described a smaller 10.6-inch 2K tablet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 11:23 IST
HMD Slate Tab 5G Design Leaks Again, Could Feature Huge 15.6-Inch Display, POGO Pins, and More

Photo Credit: HMD

The tablet could launch alongside the HMD Skyline (pictured) successor

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Highlights
  • The HMD Slate Tab 5G could arrive as an Android 2-in-1 device
  • New HMD Slate Tab 5G renders show blue and orange colour options
  • POGO contacts on the HMD Slate Tab 5G could support a keyboard accessory
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HMD Slate Tab 5G has reportedly popped up again in leaked renders, giving us a better look at the tablet's design. It is said to have been in development for around two years and could launch alongside the rumoured Skyline 2 smartphone. The latest images show a large display, colourful finishes, a single rear camera and connector contacts for accessories. Earlier reports have also shared specifications for a smaller version, but HMD has not confirmed the tablet yet.

HMD Slate Tab 5G Design, Display Details Leaked

According to an X post by tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60), the HMD Slate Tab 5G could launch as a 2-in-1 Android tablet, reportedly in development for the past two years. The latest leaked renders show the tablet in blue and orange, with a large display on the front and a single camera on the back. The renders suggest that the tablet could have a 15.6-inch LCD screen. HMD branding is also visible on the rear, along with a row of POGO contacts at the bottom.

The POGO contacts at the bottom could be used to attach a keyboard or another accessory, giving the tablet a 2-in-1 setup that could work more like a laptop. The rumoured HMD Slate Tab 5G tablet seems to have taken some cues from Microsoft's Surface range and the Nokia Lumia 2520, especially with its design and choice of colours.

However, an earlier HMD Slate Tab 5G leak pointed to a smaller 10.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. That version was said to use a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It could also feature an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

The previously leaked HMD Slate Tab 5G details also included 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The same leak claimed that the tablet could pack a 9,250mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging. Readers should note that these specifications were reported for the smaller 10.6-inch version, while the latest renders point to a 15.6-inch model. So, it's still not clear if HMD changed the tablet's specifications during development or if these leaks are actually referring to two different versions.

The HMD Slate Tab 5G could reportedly launch alongside the Skyline 2. The phone is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 108-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide cameras, and a 50-megapixel front camera. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The HMD Skyline 2 is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 40W wired and 15W wireless charging, along with IP54 protection and dual speakers. HMD has not confirmed either device or their launch details.

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Further reading: HMD Slate Tab 5G, HMD, HMD Slate Tab 5G specifications, HMD Slate Tab 5G launch, HMD tablets, HMD Android tablet, HMD 2-in-1 tablet, HMD Skyline 2, Nokia Lumia 2520, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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HMD Slate Tab 5G Design Leaks Again, Could Feature Huge 15.6-Inch Display, POGO Pins, and More
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