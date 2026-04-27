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HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Design, Key Specifications

HMD Vibe 2 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 16:30 IST
HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Design, Key Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Vibe 2 5G will succeed last year's HMD Vibe 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • HMD Vibe 2 5G will feature a hole-punch display cutout
  • HMD Vibe 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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HMD Vibe 2 5G is set to launch in India soon, the tech firm revealed on Monday. A dedicated microsite for the handset on an e-commerce platform confirms its upcoming availability in the country. The landing page also teases the front design of the upcoming Vibe 2 5G model. The smartphone is set to succeed the HMD Vibe 5, which was launched in India last year. The predecessor of the soon-to-be-launched HMD Vibe 2 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen. The handset is powered by a Unisoc chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Design, Features (Expected)

A dedicated microsite for the HMD Vibe 2 5G is now live, confirming that the smartphone will be launched in India in May. However, the exact launch date remains under wraps. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The microsite suggests that the upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G will be equipped with a flat screen, which will sport a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

While other details about the HMD Vibe 2 5G remain under wraps, one can look at the specifications and features of its predecessor for reference. The new handset will succeed the HMD Vibe 5G, which was launched in India in September 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 11,999. The handset is offered in Black and Purple colourways.

To recap, the current HMD Vibe 5G model is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 90Hz of refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. An octa core 6nm Unisoc T760 chipset powers last year's HMD Vibe 5G, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 256GB via a MicroSD card slot. The handset ships with Android 15 and is promised to receive two years of quarterly security updates.

The HMD Vibe 5G also carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. It also boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

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HMD Vibe 5G

HMD Vibe 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: HMD Vibe 2 5G, HMD, HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch, HMD Vibe 5G
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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