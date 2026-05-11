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Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution to avoid overheating and throttling.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 May 2026 08:52 IST
Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will feature a dedicated gaming antenna

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Highlights
  • The handset will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) may ship with up to 16GB of RAM
  • An 8,000mAh battery is confirmed for up to two days of usage
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Lenovo is once again entering the gaming smartphone category once again with the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026). Ahead of launch, the company has been teasing several details about the upcoming handset, including its Snapdragon 8 series chipset and thermal management capabilities. The handset has now surfaced on a benchmarking platform, which sheds light on some of its other key specifications. The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is expected to ship with up to 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Geekbench Listing

A handset bearing the model number Motorola XT2611-1 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster @ZionsAnvin). While the model number references a Motorola handset, it is likely to be launched in China under the Lenovo brand. A similar device was recently discovered on China's 3C certification website, revealing it to be the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026).

The upcoming handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.32GHz.

The SoC appears to comprise two cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six cores operating at 3.32GHz frequency. Comparing the SoC's core configuration to available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It, notably, also powers handsets like the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) could be paired with approximately 14.87GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16.

Benchmark scores for the Lenovo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmark, it registered scores of 2,615 (single-core) and 6,681 (multi-core) points, respectively. These figures are at par with the benchmark scores registered by the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R, which are powered by the same SoC.

Lenovo has already confirmed that the Legion Y70 (2026) will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution to avoid overheating and throttling, featuring a 5,500 sq mm heat dissipation area, offering 12W liquid metal thermal conductivity and 10W “high thermal conductivity gel” (translated from Chinese).

The upcoming Lenovo handset is teased to feature a proprietary gaming antenna on the right side for enhanced network connectivity during gaming. It will also have AI signal detection and automatic network switching features. Backing the smartphone is confirmed to be an 8,000mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver up to two “full days” of battery backup on a single charge.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y70 2026, Lenovo Legion Y70 2026 Launch, Lenovo Legion Y70 2026 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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