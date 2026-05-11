Lenovo is once again entering the gaming smartphone category once again with the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026). Ahead of launch, the company has been teasing several details about the upcoming handset, including its Snapdragon 8 series chipset and thermal management capabilities. The handset has now surfaced on a benchmarking platform, which sheds light on some of its other key specifications. The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is expected to ship with up to 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Geekbench Listing

A handset bearing the model number Motorola XT2611-1 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster @ZionsAnvin). While the model number references a Motorola handset, it is likely to be launched in China under the Lenovo brand. A similar device was recently discovered on China's 3C certification website, revealing it to be the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026).

Legion Y70 (XT2611) spotted on Geekbench

- Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

- 16GB RAM

- Android 16#Lenovo #LegionY70 pic.twitter.com/myTylRFr6W — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) May 9, 2026

The upcoming handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.32GHz.

The SoC appears to comprise two cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six cores operating at 3.32GHz frequency. Comparing the SoC's core configuration to available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It, notably, also powers handsets like the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) could be paired with approximately 14.87GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16.

Benchmark scores for the Lenovo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmark, it registered scores of 2,615 (single-core) and 6,681 (multi-core) points, respectively. These figures are at par with the benchmark scores registered by the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R, which are powered by the same SoC.

Lenovo has already confirmed that the Legion Y70 (2026) will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution to avoid overheating and throttling, featuring a 5,500 sq mm heat dissipation area, offering 12W liquid metal thermal conductivity and 10W “high thermal conductivity gel” (translated from Chinese).

The upcoming Lenovo handset is teased to feature a proprietary gaming antenna on the right side for enhanced network connectivity during gaming. It will also have AI signal detection and automatic network switching features. Backing the smartphone is confirmed to be an 8,000mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver up to two “full days” of battery backup on a single charge.