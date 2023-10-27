Technology News

Honor Magic 6 With Eye-Tracking Feature Teased, Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Honor's inbuilt chatbot Yoyo will utilise Qualcomm’s on-device AI.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 October 2023 11:12 IST
Honor Magic 6 With Eye-Tracking Feature Teased, Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Honor

Magic Capsule functionality lets users interact with the device using their eyes

Highlights
  • Honor didn't confirm a timeframe for the Honor Magic 6 announcement
  • Honor Magic 5 series is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Magic Capsule feature look quite like Apple's Dynamic Island
Advertisement

Honor has teased its Honor Magic 6 and its AI-powered features at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit this week. The forthcoming flagship smartphone is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will come with an eye-tracking interaction feature known as Magic Capsule. Further, the Honor Magic 6 will include a virtual assistant called Yoyo that utilises Qualcomm's on-device AI. The Huawei subsidiary has not put a date down for the launch of Honor Magic 6. Like the Honor Magic 5 series, it might arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

During a keynote at the Qualcomm Summit, Honor showed off the upcoming Honor Magic 6. The handset is teased to carry the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood and promised to offer some new AI features. It is confirmed to arrive with a Magic Capsule functionality that lets users interact with the phone using their eyes. This feature looks quite like Apple's Dynamic Island and it will allow users to open up an app or engage with content on the phone by staring at the right spot.

Honor also presented a demo video offering a rendering of what this technology will look like. The video depicts a woman holding the Honor Magic 6 and accessing the Magic Capsule by looking at it. The handset displays the Uber app when she changes the direction of her gaze. 

Further, the Honor Magic 6 is confirmed to come with onboard artificial intelligence powered by a large language model (LLM). Honor's inbuilt chatbot Yoyo will utilise Qualcomm's on-device AI and the smart assistant can create a short video featuring photos and footage stored on the phone based on voice commands. It will work similarly to Google Bard and can adjust templates, themes, and music with prompts.

Honor didn't confirm a timeframe for the Honor Magic 6 announcement and its remaining specifications are also still under wraps. However, we can expect it to go official in the first quarter of next year. The Honor Magic 5 and Honor Magic 5 Pro were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona in February last week. The Honor Magic 5 series is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic 5

Honor Magic 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2688x1224 pixels
Honor Magic 5 Pro

Honor Magic 5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.81-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2848x1312 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 6, Honor, Honor Magic 5, Magic Capsule, Honor Magic 6 Specifications, Honor Magic Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer Satellite Communication Support: Report
Honor Magic 6 With Eye-Tracking Feature Teased, Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  2. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  3. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  4. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Set to Arrive on These Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme Phones
  10. Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno Phones and More During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »