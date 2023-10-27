Honor has teased its Honor Magic 6 and its AI-powered features at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit this week. The forthcoming flagship smartphone is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will come with an eye-tracking interaction feature known as Magic Capsule. Further, the Honor Magic 6 will include a virtual assistant called Yoyo that utilises Qualcomm's on-device AI. The Huawei subsidiary has not put a date down for the launch of Honor Magic 6. Like the Honor Magic 5 series, it might arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

During a keynote at the Qualcomm Summit, Honor showed off the upcoming Honor Magic 6. The handset is teased to carry the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood and promised to offer some new AI features. It is confirmed to arrive with a Magic Capsule functionality that lets users interact with the phone using their eyes. This feature looks quite like Apple's Dynamic Island and it will allow users to open up an app or engage with content on the phone by staring at the right spot.

Honor also presented a demo video offering a rendering of what this technology will look like. The video depicts a woman holding the Honor Magic 6 and accessing the Magic Capsule by looking at it. The handset displays the Uber app when she changes the direction of her gaze.

Further, the Honor Magic 6 is confirmed to come with onboard artificial intelligence powered by a large language model (LLM). Honor's inbuilt chatbot Yoyo will utilise Qualcomm's on-device AI and the smart assistant can create a short video featuring photos and footage stored on the phone based on voice commands. It will work similarly to Google Bard and can adjust templates, themes, and music with prompts.

Honor didn't confirm a timeframe for the Honor Magic 6 announcement and its remaining specifications are also still under wraps. However, we can expect it to go official in the first quarter of next year. The Honor Magic 5 and Honor Magic 5 Pro were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona in February last week. The Honor Magic 5 series is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

