Honor 100 series was launched in China on November 23. It succeeds the Honor 90 lineup that includes the base Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro. The phones carry 120Hz full-HD+ OLED quad-curved displays and house 5,000mAh batteries. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Honor 100 models also have a 50-megapixel front camera sensor with the high-end Pro variant carrying an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor to accompany the primary selfie camera.

Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro price, availability

The base Honor 100 comes in three RAM and storage variants - the 12GB + 256GB options in priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200), while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,700) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the high-end Honor 100 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The Honor 100 Pro with 16GB RAM can be bought with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage, which are marked at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,200), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,700), and 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,400), respectively.

The Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro models are offered in Bright Black, Butterfly Blue, Monet Purple, and Moon Shadow White colour options. The phones are available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from December 1. Honor confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase in China via the official Honor online store alongside TMall and JD sites.

Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro specifications, features

Honor 100 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED quad curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of up to 2,600 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 3,840Hz. The Honor 100 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,700 x 1,224 pixels) OLED quad curved screen.

The Honor 100 is equipped with the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 720 GPU, whereas the Honor 100 Pro gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU. Both models run Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Honor 100 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 1/1.56 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with macro support alongside an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calls, there's a 50-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Honor 100 Pro comes with a dual front camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 main sensor alongside a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the back, there's a triple rear camera unit on the Pro model that has the same two sensors as the base model with an additional 32-megapixel OIS-supported telephoto shooter with 2.5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom.

Both Honor 100 models support dual nano-SIM, 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity. For security, the handsets are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors. The Honor 100 series packs 5,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support, while the Honor 100 Pro also supports 66W wireless charging.

