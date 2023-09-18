Honor unveiled the Honor 90 Pro in China in May this year alongside the regular Honor 90. Now, the former subsidiary of Huawei is reportedly working on the Honor 100 Pro. Honor hasn't revealed a launch timeline yet. However, according to a reliable tipster, the launch of the Honor 100 Pro smartphone will take place in November. It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Honor 90 Pro is said to feature dual front-facing cameras as well. The Honor 90 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted that the Honor 100 Pro will be launched in early November. It is expected to enter internal testing next month. According to the tipster, the handset will feature a 1.5K resolution display with 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. It is said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. If the leak turns out to be true, this would be an upgrade over the Honor 90 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Further, the Honor 100 Pro is tipped to come with dual front-facing cameras.

Honor has also not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the Honor 100 Pro. It is, therefore, safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt.

The purported Honor 100 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over the Honor 90 series. Both Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were launched in China in May with initial price tags of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

The Honor 90 Pro sports 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. As mentioned, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

For photos and videos, Honor 90 Pro has a triple camera setup including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto portrait lens. For selfies, it features a 50-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It packs up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

