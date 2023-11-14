Technology News

Honor 100 Series Launch Date Set for November 23; Said to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Honor 100 models are said to bring considerable upgrades over the Honor 90 series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2023 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Honor

Honor 100 models seen in white and purple colour options

  • Honor 100 series is expected to launch in two variants
  • The lineup is said to succeed the Honor 90 series
  • The Honor 100 Pro could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Honor 100 series has been anticipated to launch as a successor to the Honor 90 lineup, that was unveiled in May this year. The series is expected to come with two models - the base Honor 100 and a high-end Honor 100 Pro, similar to the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro models of the preceding lineup. Some key details of the smartphones have been tipped previously including processor and display specifications. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the series.

In a Weibo post, Honor confirmed that its upcoming Honor100 series of smartphones will be launched in China on November 23. The announcement claimed that the Honor 100 phones will be “refreshing the technological aesthetic design” and that they will also upgrade “the product function experience” making it “the full-scoring masterpiece.” The post was accompanied by the hashtag “Glory 100 Full Score Photogenic.”

Previously, the Honor 100 Pro has been tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a PWM dimming rate of 3,840Hz. The handset is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is also said to come with dual front cameras.

The Honor 100 series phones are expected to bring considerable upgrades over the Honor 90 handsets. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs, respectively. They carry full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness level of up to 1,600 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 3,840Hz. The base model features a 6.7-inch panel, while the Pro model has a 6.78-inch screen. Both phones pack 5,000mAh batteries with 66W and 90W wired fast charging support for the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro, respectively.

Honor 90 series phones are offered in Bright Black, Ice Feather Blue, Ink Jade Green, and Star Diamond Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options in China. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the base model starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160), while the 12GB + 256GB option of the Pro model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,500).

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro, Honor 100 launch, Honor 100 specifications, Honor 100 Pro specifications, Honor
