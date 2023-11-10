Technology News

Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on November 23

Honor 100 series is expected to launch with two variants – Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 17:01 IST
Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on November 23

Photo Credit: Honor

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 54,999 in India

Highlights
  • Honor 100 series is expected to come with upgrades over Honor 90 series
  • Price of Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 39,999
  • Honor 100 series is expected to pack a 1.5K resolution display
Oppo and Honor are gearing up to launch new flagship smartphones soon. The Chinese tech brands are reportedly working on the new Oppo Reno 11 series and Honor 100 series as successors to the Oppo Reno 10 series and Honor 90 lineups, respectively. There's still no word from the companies on an official release date for the handsets, but a report suggests that their launch is set to take place on November 23. The Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro are expected to come with a 1.5K resolution display. They could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Oppo Reno 11 series will go official in China on November 23. The upcoming lineup is expected to include Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, and Oppo Reno 11 Pro+. Honor is also reportedly hosting a launch event for the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro on the same day. The launch event could take place at 1:30pm ( 11:00am IST).

The Honor 100 series is expected to pack a 1.5K resolution display with 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. They could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature dual front-facing cameras. The Oppo Reno 11 series is expected to come with a curved display, periscope telephoto, and macro cameras. They might get a glass back panel design.

The purported Honor 100 models will bring upgrades over the Honor 90 series. Both Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were launched in China in May with initial price tags of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 54,999 in India. Price of Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant while the price of Oppo Reno 10 5G is set at Rs. 32,999.

Oppo and Honor have not officially shared any details about the launch of the new Reno 11 and Honor 100 phones yet. Therefore, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

