Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were recently launched by the company in China. The handsets are equipped with 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED displays and are powered with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. They are equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out-of-the-box. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro pack 5,000mAh batteries and support 66W and 90W wired charging, respectively.

Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro price, availability

Honor 90 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the phone is also available in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively.

On the other hand, the Honor 90 Pro is available in a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,500), along with 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants that cost CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,500), respectively.

Both phones are currently available to order in China will go on sale in the country on June 7.

Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro specifications and features

The newly launched Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are dual-SIM (Nano) handsets that run on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. They sport 6.7-inch (Honor 90) and 6.78-inch (Honor 90 Pro) full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively.

For photos and videos, the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are equipped with triple camera setups and both phones feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Honor 90 also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the third rear camera on the Honor 90 Pro is a 32-megapixel telephoto portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom, and an f/2.4 aperture.

Both phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture, while the Honor 90 Pro also features an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

These handsets are equipped with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity option include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W and 90W wired charging, respectively.

