Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200 Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 66W and 90W wired charging, respectively.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2023 18:52 IST
Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 Pro is equipped with a 32-megapixel portrait telephoto camera

Highlights
  • Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets
  • Both phones are equipped with curved OLED displays
  • The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were recently launched by the company in China. The handsets are equipped with 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED displays and are powered with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. They are equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out-of-the-box. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro pack 5,000mAh batteries and support 66W and 90W wired charging, respectively. 

Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro price, availability 

Honor 90 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the phone is also available in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively. 

On the other hand, the Honor 90 Pro is available in a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,500), along with 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants that cost CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,500), respectively. 

Both phones are currently available to order in China will go on sale in the country on June 7. 

Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro specifications and features

The newly launched Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are dual-SIM (Nano) handsets that run on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. They sport 6.7-inch (Honor 90) and 6.78-inch (Honor 90 Pro) full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively.

For photos and videos, the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are equipped with triple camera setups and both phones feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Honor 90 also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the third rear camera on the Honor 90 Pro is a 32-megapixel telephoto portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom, and an f/2.4 aperture. 

Both phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture, while the Honor 90 Pro also features an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

These handsets are equipped with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity option include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W and 90W wired charging, respectively.  

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 90

Honor 90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Honor 90 Pro

Honor 90 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2664 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro, Honor 90 price, Honor 90 Pro price, Honor 90 specifications, Honor 90 Prospecifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform
ISRO Chairman ‘Confident’ India’s Moon Mission Chandrayan-3 Will Launch in July
Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  4. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  5. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  6. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders, Colour Option Leaked: See Here
  7. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  8. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Vivo S17 Series Design, Key Specifications Surface Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  2. Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. AI Cryptocurrencies: All You Need to Know About This Emerging Crypto Category
  4. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. ISRO Chairman ‘Confident’ India’s Moon Mission Chandrayan-3 Will Launch in July
  6. NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform
  7. Xiaomi to Make Wireless Audio Products in India, Targets 50 Percent Jump in Production of Local Components
  8. The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection
  9. Binance to Launch Japan-Centric Crypto Exchange Soon, Vouches Regulatory Compliance
  10. FeaturePrint App Claimed to Identify Fake Products Using AI and a Smartphone Photo: How it Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.