Honor 200 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Honor 200 Pro 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel portrait main camera.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor 200 5G series will be launched in India on July 18

  • Honor partnered with Studio Harcourt to develop its AI Portrait Engine
  • The Honor 200 Pro features a H9000 sensor for the primary rear camera
  • Honor 200 5G sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor
Honor 200 5G series is confirmed to launch in India on July 18, comprising the base Honor 200 5G and the Honor 200 Pro 5G. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details about both smartphone's cameras. Both models will feature a triple rear camera setup. Honor has partnered with Studio Harcourt, a Paris-based portrait photography studio, to co-develop its AI Portrait engine. Earlier, the smartphone brand revealed that the devices will run on Honor's MagicOS 8.0 skin, which is based on Android 14.

Honor 200 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed

Camera details of the smartphone series were revealed on the company's website. The Honor 200 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel H9000 portrait main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 856 telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. Both the main camera and the telephoto lens come with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

On the front, the Pro model carries dual front cameras including a 50-megapixel portrait selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture and a secondary camera that the company claims is optimised for Indian skin tones. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. Additionally, the higher-end model gets a Pro video mode for high-quality videos.

The base Honor 200 5G features a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS for the primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 telephoto lens. The details about the third camera are not known, but the company said it will be comparable to the Pro model. On the front, it carries the same specifications as the Honor 200 Pro 5G.

In addition, the smartphones will also get several new camera features. Three different lighting effects — Harcourt Vibrant, Harcourt Colour, and Harcourt Classic — have been added. The smartphones will also get an AI-powered Night Portrait Mode which is said to capture detailed portraits and backgrounds in low-light conditions. Several other AI effects have also been added.

As per an earlier report, the European variant of the Honor 200 Pro 5G, which was launched recently, features a 6.78-inch display and is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It runs on the Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin. The smartphone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery alongside a 100W wired fast charging support. It also supports 66W wireless fast charging.

Further reading: Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 5G Series, Honor 200 Pro 5G, Honor
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
