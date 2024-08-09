Honor has announced the rollout of the latest software update for the Honor 200 series. It was launched in India on July 18 comprising two smartphones: Honor 200 and 200 Pro, integrating a large language model (LLM) dubbed MagicLM, in addition to Magic Capsule, Magic Portal and other artificial intelligence (AI) features. This update brings a call recording feature to both handsets, which the company claims to be “highly requested”. Additional features of the Honor 200 series software update include enhancements related to the camera, performance, stability, and security.

Honor 200 series smartphones run on Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0. According to the changelog, the update brings the smartphone's software version to N39I 8.0.0.135. It is the first over-the-air (OTA) for users in India. One of the key additions is a new call recording feature. It also adds a depth effect adjustment function to Gallery which enables users to tweak the effect for photos captured in portrait mode, changing the overall visual experience of the image.

Honor 200 Series Update is Now Available

Furthermore, a new feature called Ultra Group Photo is introduced in the portrait mode when using the rear camera. According to the Chinese smartphone maker, it can correct closed eyes in group photos and make them more appealing. The update is also said to improve the shooting effect in specific cases.

Honor says its latest software update also bundles the August Security Patch which includes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) from the August 2024 Android Security Bulletin.

It also includes other enhancements such as performance optimisation, better system compatibility with third-party apps, and overall system-wide improvements. To download the update, Honor 200 series users can navigate to Settings, System & updates and locate Software update. Tap on the Check for Updates option and download the latest update.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability on Honor 200 series devices. Updates are usually rolled out in a phased manner, meaning it may take a couple of days for it to reach all users.