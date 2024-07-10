Android 15 – the next big operating system for Android devices – is expected to be rolled out later this year. It was first previewed in February, with Google declaring last month that it had reached “platform stability”, enabling developers to integrate new features with their applications. Ahead of its official rollout, a new report suggests that the update may bring a new accessibility feature in the form of a colour correction intensity slider, aimed at helping out those with colour blindness.

New Accessibility Feature on Android 15

According to a report by Android Authority, an intensity slider for the colour correction feature could be introduced with Android 15. For the unaware, this feature enables users with colour blindness to select one of the colour correction modes, depending on their colour vision deficiency.

It is said to bring three intensity values: low, medium and high. Users may reportedly be able to manually adjust the intensity of the colour correction that happens when a particular mode is selected, compensating for the specific degree of their inability to see colours, namely deuteranomaly, protanomaly, or tritanomaly.

The report mentions that the feature wasn't available in the Android 15 Beta 3.1 which was released earlier this month, but had to be manually enabled.

Other Accessibility Features

In addition to an intensity slider for colour correction, Android 15 is also tipped to bring an easier way to toggle screen magnification. It may be activated via a new two-finger double-tap gesture, enabling those with visual impairments to toggle it quickly, instead of having to delve into the smartphone's settings for its activation.

Furthermore, the update is also said to bring a “easy pre-set” feature that may improve readability by enlarging the text and icons, and add the three on-screen navigation buttons on the bottom. Additionally, the feature is also said to add contrast and make text and icons bold.

Google says Android 15 has reached platform stability. The update is already available in beta to developers and is expected to be introduced publicly later this year.

